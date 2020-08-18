Dee Kosh ‘on leave’ from Power 98 after accusations of sexual harassment

- Advertisement -

Popular radio DJ and YouTuber Dee Kosh has gone on leave from work after several accusations of sexual harassment surfaced on Sunday (Aug 16).

According to a report on Coconuts.co, the popular YouTuber’s employer announced today that Dee Kosh was on leave the incident.

Dee Kosh works as a part-time DJ at radio station Power 98 FM.

“POWER 98 does not tolerate any form of harassment. Dee Kosh is currently on leave,” the radio station said in a statement, adding that it has no further comment.

An Instagram user @_Epaul, a 17-year-old boy, wrote in several Instagram posts about how Dee Kosh tried to hire him but later asked whether he could pay him for sexual favours and nude photos.

Dee Kosh, or Darryl Ian Koshy, was initially represented by DC Law, which sent the teenager making accusations a Letter of Demand asking that he refrain from publishing or communicating further “defamatory” content.

However, earlier today (Aug 17), an attorney at DC Law firm said it was no longer representing Dee Kosh after the owner of the Instagram account _epaul posted the supposed letter online.

The letter was posted with the following caption: “against all odds, we will continue the fight”.

A friend and colleague of Dee Kosh, Yap Xin De took to social media to defend him.

In an Instagram post, Yap wrote: “We all respect @deekosh enough to let him talk first and address whatever allegations made against him. All I can say is that I have been working with Dee for more than 4 years & never once has he made any sexual advances against us nor did he try to do anything remotely uncomfortable during shoots”.

“Those of you who are speculating that there were any shady things going on between us then I can tell you straight up that there wasn’t any”, he added.

After accusations surfaced, Dee Kosh posted on Instagram Stories denying “all allegations”, and added that he “Will be taking the necessary steps to clear all this up”.

He has not made any statement since. /TISG