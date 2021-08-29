Zhao Wei gets banned from major Chinese video platforms

- Advertisement -

It appears that Vicki Zhao Wei has been banned from most of the major Chinese video platforms, just like a number of celebrities facing lately.

The change was noticed by netizens last night. Based on several reports, the 45-year-old’s name has been deleted from a bunch of popular movies, TV shows and talk shows that she was involved in. The platforms include Tencent Video, iQiyi and Youku.

It was reported that the Zhao Wei hashtag has been removed from Weibo, just like what happened to Kris Wu and Zhang Zhehan. A blogger also shared that the actress is no longer credited in her famous dramas such as “Han Zhu Gei Gei” part 1-2, “Deep Love & Rain”, “Painted Ski”, “Moment in Peking”, “The Epic of a Woman”, “Tiger Mom”, “My Fair Princess” and more.

Additionally, fans also pointed out that TV show “Trump Card” has removed two episodes in which the actress appeared as a guest. “Chinese Restaurant” is also being asked to take off any episodes affiliated with the Chinese billionaire actress. A number of platforms did confirm that they received the request for the removal at a short notice but no detailed reason was given, as reported by Hype.my.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after, many netizens have been trending topics like “What’s happening with Zhao Wei” and “Zhao Wei was removed from many of her works”. Although we are not sure why is she a target, some suggest that it might be due to her connection to Jack Ma and Alibaba.

Some also suspect that she’s being punished since Zhang Zhehan is signed under her agency. In case you didn’t know, Zhang Zhehan came under fire for taking photos at the controversial Yasukuni and Nogi shrines in Tokyo. The Chinese consider both places taboo as they are associated with Japanese militarism.

Does this show that Zhao Wei’s career in the entertainment industry is going downhill like Zhang Zhehan? Only time will tell what happens next. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg