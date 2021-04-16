Zhang Ziyi’s daughter is not afraid of reptiles

- Advertisement -

It appears that Zhang Ziyi’s five-year-old daughter Xingxing is fearless when it comes to reptiles. The 42-year-old Chinese actress recently posted a cute video of Xingxing in a pet shop, getting up close and personal with the reptiles on display.

“Did you think that five-year-old girls only like to play with dolls?” the actress asked in her video, before going on to show a very cool and very collected Xingxing with a corn snake curled around her tiny little hands.

Besides the corn snake, the five-year-old goes on to handle a number of cold-blooded creatures such as a bearded dragon, gecko and even a tree frog. Xingxing appeared to be super calm throughout the video, carefully handling the reptiles with two hands while being assisted by the shop staff, as reported by 8days.sg.

“[The snake feels] very cold, there’s nothing [scary] about it,” Xingxing said, when asked about her snake-handling experience.

Netizens could not help but shower praise on Xingxing, with many commenting that she’s “very brave”.

“She’s too awesome, if it were me, I’d be so frightened,” one netizen wrote, while another commented that they “had goosebumps just from watching the video”.

Born on February 9, 1979, Zhang Ziyi is a Chinese actress and model. She is regarded as one of the Four Dan Actresses of China. Her first major role was in The Road Home (1999). She later gained international recognition for her role in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), which was nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

Zhang has also appeared in Rush Hour 2 (2001), Hero (2002), and House of Flying Daggers (2004). Her most critically acclaimed works are Memoirs of a Geisha (2005), which earned her nominations for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role; and The Grandmaster (2013), for which she won 12 different Best Actress awards to become the most awarded Chinese actress for a single film.

