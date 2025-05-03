Zhang Ziyi seen in a wheelchair after falling on stage at the film awards

- Advertisement -

CHINA: Zhang Ziyi, a famous Chinese actress, recently had a fall at a movie awards show in China.

According to VnExpress, she tripped over some electric wire and took a tumble right on stage. She ended up needing a wheelchair to get around afterwards.

By Tuesday, the incident blew up online and became one of the most talked-about things on Weibo, which is like the Chinese version of Twitter.

The actress was dressed in a long black gown and 15-centimetre-high heels, and she lost her balance and stumbled while coming down from the stage.

- Advertisement -

According to Sina, fellow celebrities Jackie Chan and Wang Yibo who were in front of her then rushed back to assist her up.

Spotted at high-speed train station

A few days after the awards show, a netizen posted the video online, saying that he ran into Zhang Ziyi at the high-speed railway station. In addition, the netizen said that the actress was sitting in a wheelchair and being pushed by staff.

The netizen said it seems that the actress fell hard. In the footage, Zhang wears loose black attire, a face mask, and sunglasses. According to The Epoch Times, even though you could tell Zhang was pretty worn out, she seems calm and doesn’t show any signs of being upset or in pain. She is keeping it together, all things considered.

Nothing serious

Zhang’s manager, Ji Lingling, chatted with Hongxing News and gave everyone a bit of a sigh of relief. Basically, she said Zhang went to the hospital for an X-ray, and the good news is that it doesn’t seem like anything serious is broken or anything. - Advertisement - Once the news got out, social media just blew up with messages from fans. Everyone who loves the 46-year-old actress was sending their well wishes and saying they were worried about her. They talked about how female celebrities face dangers when wearing high heels during public appearances. One wrote that she herself cannot even stand in heels that high, let alone walk. Another netizen wrote to Zhang, asking her to give caution given her age. Zhang Ziyi is a huge star in Chinese movies, and she’s been a familiar face on the big screen for over two decades now. Making a lasting impression Movies like Crouching Tiger, House of Flying Daggers, and Memoirs of a Geisha– they weren’t just regular films. They were massive! They’re the reason a lot of people around the world went, “Wow, who is that actress?” Zhang Ziyi really made a name for herself globally with those roles. She definitely left a lasting impression. She, however, hasn’t worked on any globally recognised projects in recent years.

Back in 2023, Zhang got divorced from singer Wang Feng. They had two kids together, and it seems like the children are currently living with Zhang.

- Advertisement -

Zhang Ziyi (or 章子怡 in Chinese), a really famous and well-respected actress and model from China, was born in Beijing on February 9, 1979. She gained international recognition for her versatility and beauty, becoming one of the “Four Dan Actresses” of China.

Her very first acting gig was in a TV movie called Touching Starlight back in 1996. But her big break on the movie scene came a few years later, in 1999, with the film The Road Home, directed by Zhang Yimou. In 2000, Zhang excelled in the role for which she won the Best Actress Award at the Hundred Flowers Awards.

She has been consistently ranked among the top celebrities in the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2005, who called her “China’s gift to Hollywood.”