YouTuber beats his fiancée to death over jealousy, faces the death penalty

Last month, a Malaysian YouTuber was charged with the murder of a Malaysian woman who was his YouTube channel partner and fiancée. We previously reported on the arrest of four men, including the YouTube influencer, accused of murdering Nur Diyanah Haris, 21, in April at a house in Penang.

After conducting an investigation, the police brought the accused, Abdul Jamal Ahmad, 23, to court on April 15, where he appeared before Magistrate Nur Fadrina Zulkhairi. Abdul Jamal was dressed all in black, with the word “Police” written on his T-shirt, and he simply nodded to show that he understood the charge. He is accused of murdering the woman.

The media in Malaysia said the woman had died after she was beaten by the influencer. That is not confirmed though as the investigation is still ongoing. They say it is a case of jealousy that brought the accused to beat the woman.

“The police received a report from a doctor (at the local) Hospital at 10:39pm on Saturday (2nd April) about a 20-year-old woman who was taken to the hospital unconscious and in critical condition.

“The examination of the victim found bruises on her head and her whole body. She was then taken to Penang Hospital (HPP) for further treatment,” says a police report on the incident.

No further details are given on the real reason for the man’s attack on the young woman.

The charge was framed in accordance with Section 302 of the Penal Code, which mandates the death penalty upon conviction.

Nurul Atikah Asharaf Ali Deputy Public Prosecutor represented the prosecution team while the accused was unrepresented.

Nurul Atikah informed the court that no bail had been offered.

The judge told Abdul Jamal that under the law, no bail was offered for the charge under Section 302, which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction. “However, you can appoint a lawyer and apply for bail at the High Court,” she said. She then fixed July 13 for mention of the case pending the post-mortem report.

