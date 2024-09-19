Business & Economy

YouTube and Shopee come together in e-commerce partnership

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

September 19, 2024
Shopee Delivery Controversy: Delays and Lost Parcels Raise Concerns

INDONESIA: YouTube and Shopee will launch an online shopping service in Indonesia and, later, expand it in South-east Asia in order to keep up with competitors like TikTok.

With the new partnership, shoppers can buy goods viewed on YouTube through links to Shopee. Shopee is owned by Sea Ltd, a South-east Asian technology corporation.

According to Reuters, YouTube executives told journalists that they plan to extend the service to Thailand and Vietnam in a couple of weeks. Currently, YouTube shopping is available in South Korea and the United States.

YouTube Asia-Pacific director Ajay Vidyasagar said in Jakarta that it was Indonesia’s energy and “velocity” around online shopping that resulted in the launch.

This move would also help YouTube’s shopping segment and Shopee to compete with TikTok, which has recently taken control of Indonesia’s biggest e-commerce platform, Tokopedia.

See also  Indonesian martial art pencak silat gets UNESCO heritage status

Vidyasagar did not disclose partnership figures but said it was a significant amount. He added that YouTube Shopping would be opened to partners other than Shopee in “a phased sequenced manner”.

Last year, Reuters reported that YouTube was planning to apply for a licence to operate e-commerce services in Indonesia.

Shopee and YouTube Shopping rival, TikTok Shop, accounted for $16.3 billion in gross merchandise value in South-east Asia in 2023. That was a fourfold jump from 2022. That made TikTok Shop the second largest e-commerce platform after Shopee in the region.

YouTube Shopping 

YouTube Shopping works by including a link to the relevant store in the description of the video. When a viewer selects the link, they can preview the items in the store while the video plays. The shopper can then choose an item and go to the store to purchase it online.

YouTube Shopping started in 2022 and is similar to Instagram Shop, Facebook Shop and TikTok Shop.

ByJasmime Kaur Darshan

Related Post

Business & Economy

Indonesian President’s son defends use of private jet to anti-corruption agency

September 19, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Singapore to continue welcoming legitimate wealth and genuine investments, says Chee Hong Tat

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore stock market poised for boost as Fed readies rate cut

September 17, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Young South Koreans embrace DIY finance, driving the rise of YouTube-fuelled investors

September 19, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

YouTube and Shopee come together in e-commerce partnership

September 19, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Lifestyle

SG worker asks how to handle negativity from “toxic bosses who are lazy, shift blame to others, and provide no support”

September 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.