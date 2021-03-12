Youth says he has Covid-19 symptoms but refuses to see a doctor, posts about it on social media

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Much to the annoyance of netizens, a young man shared on social media that he was exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms but refusing to see a doctor.

An Instagram post appeared on Tuesday (March 9) on Complaint.sg with a black-and-white photo of a young man.

He superimposed his caption on the image.

The youth wrote: “Those who in contact with me, the last 14days you can stand by to go Hotel stay, I’m down with bad flu and fever”.

“But still, not going to see doctor”, he wrote.

“If I see doctor, sure MC (which I don’t want)”, he added.

He also wrote that he did not want to go for a swab test either, so he had decided against reporting sick.

In his photo, the youth also mentions another person and adds that they were lucky they did not meet him.

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Less common symptoms are aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, or a rash on the skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that people with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.

Symptoms surface on average five to six days after one is infected with the virus, but they can take up to 14 days to appear.

