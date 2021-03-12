International COVID 19 Youth says he has Covid-19 symptoms but refuses to see a doctor,...

Youth says he has Covid-19 symptoms but refuses to see a doctor, posts about it on social media

He has fever and flu but he doesn't want an MC

Photo: Instagram / complaint.sg

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Much to the annoyance of netizens, a young man shared on social media that he was exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms but refusing to see a doctor.

An Instagram post appeared on Tuesday (March 9) on Complaint.sg with a black-and-white photo of a young man.

He superimposed his caption on the image.

The youth wrote: “Those who in contact with me, the last 14days you can stand by to go Hotel stay, I’m down with bad flu and fever”.

- Advertisement -

“But still, not going to see doctor”, he wrote.

“If I see doctor, sure MC (which I don’t want)”, he added.

He also wrote that he did not want to go for a swab test either, so he had decided against reporting sick.

In his photo, the youth also mentions another person and adds that they were lucky they did not meet him.

The most common symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Less common symptoms are aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhoea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, or a rash on the skin, or discolouration of fingers or toes.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advises that people with mild symptoms who are otherwise healthy should manage their symptoms at home.

Symptoms surface on average five to six days after one is infected with the virus, but they can take up to 14 days to appear. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
International

Public-private partnership can cut 5G rollout cost

Malaysia — A week before the Pakatan Harapan Government was replaced, on Feb 17 last year,  it announced plans to develop 5G infrastructure. The estimated cost of RM21.6 billion would be paid over a five-year period, it said. On Feb 24 last...
View Post
Featured News

PSP’s Kumaran Pillai: Contrast the $300 financial assistance given to elderly with what our mayors are getting

“While the state thinks we should not be overindulging the poor and the marginalised, they think it is morally okay to pay obscene salaries to mayors who basically do zilch,” griped the Progress Singapore Party’s Kumaran Pillai. In a Facebook post after...
View Post
Featured News

Man escapes burning BMW along BKE, thankful to be alive

Singapore – A man driving his BMW on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) noticed a burning smell within the car. Then smoke started coming out and the vehicle caught fire, which destroyed it. On Sunday (March 7), motorist Lester Cher took to...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent