‘You’re like… MRT replacement bus service material’: Man says girlfriend keeps comparing him to her ex

SINGAPORE: A man shared on social media that his girlfriend has lately grown more critical of him and, much to his frustration, keeps comparing him to her ex.

In a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, he revealed that he had been with his girlfriend for one year and seven months. At the start, everything felt perfect. She was the first person who made him feel truly seen, laughing at his lame jokes, tolerating his habit of singing Jay Chou songs out of tune, and even supporting him when he quit his job to “find himself.”

However, he noticed a shift in her behaviour in recent months. The changes began with small criticisms. She complained about the way he texts, telling him that he uses too many “…” and that it makes him sound constantly depressed.

Soon after, she started picking on his eating habits as well, saying that he “chews too loudly” when eating cai fan, especially when there is cabbage.

The breaking point came during their recent date at Somerset 313. His girlfriend wanted Llao Llao, and when they reached the counter, he panicked and accidentally ordered mango sauce instead of strawberry.

According to him, his girlfriend looked at him like he “betrayed her family legacy.”

“She didn’t talk to me the whole evening. Later that night, she told me her ex never messed up her Llao Llao order in two years of dating,” he wrote.

“I tried to apologise, but she said something that really broke me: ‘You’re not serious boyfriend material. You’re like… MRT replacement bus service material.’ That sentence has been stuck in my head for days. I don’t even know what that means, but it hurts.”

Since then, he has felt as though every small mistake is being compared against her ex. Even hand-holding has become stressful. “I can’t even hold her hand properly anymore without overthinking. She says my grip is either too soft or too sweaty. Yesterday, I caught myself practising hand-holding on a pillow just to get better,” he admitted.

Things escalated further during a recent encounter at her block’s void deck. He recounted how, out of nowhere, she introduced him to her ex-boyfriend. “She said, ‘I just want you to see how he holds my hand, so you can learn.’ Bro, I stood there in front of another man while he literally demonstrated hand-holding technique with my girlfriend. She even gave me feedback after, like it was some SkillsFuture course.”

Struggling with what to do, the man turned to the online community for advice.

“Should I fight for this relationship? Or should I accept that maybe I’m just destined to be a background character in someone else’s love story?”

“1 year and 7 months is not a very long relationship. Let it go.”

The post quickly drew mixed reactions online. Some commenters sympathised with the man and advised him to walk away from the relationship.

One wrote, “Sorry, but it sounds like two kids in a relationship. Mature couples don’t ‘fight’ over small things like llao llao. If you’re getting the cold shoulder over something so trivial, then she’s not the right one for you or for anyone who isn’t silly.”

Another was even more blunt: “Dude, this is over. Now you can either drag it further until you fall into the deep trenches of clinical depression (if you haven’t already), or you can end it quickly and start over. One year and seven months is not a very long relationship. Let it go.”

A third added, “You got into this relationship by fluke. It isn’t very long, so likely you are a seat warmer until she can get back with the ex. She is trying to get you to break up so she doesn’t have to break up with you herself.”

Others, however, found humour in the bizarre details of the post. Referring to his girlfriend’s comparisons, one quipped, “MRT bus replacement service material…I’m going to use that on my Singaporean subordinates at work first thing tomorrow morning.”

For now, the man hasn’t shared what he intends to do, but many commenters hope he realises his worth and finds someone who treats him better.

