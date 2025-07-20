HR professional says she now suffers from ‘depression and mental distress’ after CEO falsely accused her of leaking company information

SINGAPORE: An HR professional recently revealed on social media that she has been battling “depression and mental distress” after her CEO falsely accused her of leaking company information during her notice period.

On Saturday (July 19), she detailed her ordeal on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum, explaining that the stress has affected her so deeply that she now “hears voices at night.” She added that every morning, she wakes up feeling overwhelmed by depression and finds it difficult to get out of bed.

“I don’t have the money to see a therapist, and I don’t wish to have such a record that will affect my future too,” she wrote. “Suicidal thoughts have crossed my mind several times due to his evil doing.”

She also said she initially wanted to report the company, but her family discouraged her from doing so as they believed it would only create more trouble.

“My family advised me not to, as (the) employer and MOM are friends, and rich people usually do evil with no repercussions. Too much trouble will be involved, and also, I heard that his backing is strong. I don’t know why he must do this to me.”

The woman also alleged that the harassment didn’t end with the false accusation. She claimed the CEO, along with several colleagues, repeatedly insulted her with remarks like “brainless” and “useless,” while also dumping additional tasks on her.

“He keeps pushing his high-level responsibilities to me,” she said. “But I’m not hired for that role, and my pay is actually very low.”

She also raised serious concerns about the company’s HR practices. According to her, the CEO claimed that under newly introduced HR policy changes, she would no longer be entitled to previously approved medical reimbursements.

“I got a shock. Is this really legal?” she asked. “Also, is contract considered invalid if HR policy always changes the terms and conditions every month? When I first worked here, I was puzzled why HR policy has to change on a monthly basis an improvement basis. So now he tries to use it to make employees pay him back money. Is this legal?”

“The second someone abuses you, just leave.”

In the comments, Singaporean Redditors were furious on her behalf and told her not to let the company destroy her. Many urged her to focus on her own well-being and stop letting the CEO’s nonsense get to her.

One Redditor, clearly fed up with the injustice, told her: “Don’t punish yourself for someone’s wrongdoing. You already resigned; why still bother? If he asks you to do something, just say Yes, I will do. And take your own sweet time, or even not complete it.

Tell him you are busy with this and that, so you don’t have time for this. Ask him how you should prioritise. If it is urgent, he will settle it himself.”

Another pointed out how serious things had become: “You are being exploited and emotionally abused; I’m not sure if you even want to file a report with TAFEP. But for sanity’s sake, quit soon.”

Meanwhile, others gave her practical advice and encouragement. One said, “Pay up the notice period. Move on. Mental health is important. Jiayou. You will pull through.”

Another added, “People need to stop worrying about work, and prioritise more important things. Never allow others to affect you mentally. The second someone abuses you, just leave. Next day onwards, don’t turn up to work and block all their numbers.”

Workplace harassment

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), workplace harassment occurs when a person’s behaviour causes, or is likely to cause, another individual to feel harassed, alarmed, or distressed at work.

This can include a range of actions, such as threatening or abusive language, offensive comments or gestures, cyberbullying, stalking, and sexual harassment.

Employees who find themselves in such situations are encouraged to contact the TAFEP Workplace Harassment Resource and Recourse Centre for assistance and support.

