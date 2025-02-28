SINGAPORE: One Singaporean felt completely frustrated after a potential employer disrespected him, asked him intrusive questions, and belittled his skills during the job interview.

Venting his frustration on the r/askSingapore forum on Thursday (Feb 27), he shared that while he was in the middle of discussing his professional background and experience, the employer abruptly cut him off to take a phone call, showing little regard for their conversation.

Following this, the employer asked him what his current company’s revenue was. When the job seeker politely declined to share such confidential information, the employer pressed on, questioning his reluctance.

“Why can’t you tell me? What’s there to hide? I can share mine with you,” he said to the job seeker.

The conversation then shifted to his past sales experience and the reason he left the industry. When he casually responded, “I was tired,” he did not expect the employer’s reaction. Instead of acknowledging his response or asking follow-up questions with professionalism, the employer dismissed his reasoning entirely, saying, “If you cannot do sales, just say you cannot do it.”

“I’m like okay wtf? Which part of ‘I was tired’ do you not understand? Then he asks me if I was hitting my target. I said “yes,” and he asked me how much was my commission???”

By this point, it was clear to the job seeker that the interview had gone beyond a professional assessment of his qualifications and had turned into an interrogation that felt both intrusive and disrespectful.

“After that whole spiel, he goes like, ‘okay, tell me about your current job,’ and I told him I moved to the back end, enough with the client-facing BS, and I walk him through my day-to-day, and then, he goes on to tell me, ‘Do you know everything you are doing right now can be automated? The skill set is redundant,’” he explained.

“THEN WHY DO YOU WANNA INTERVIEW SOMEONE AND POTENTIALLY HIRE SOMEONE WITH A SKILL SET THAT CAN BE AUTOMATED?” he added, angered by the employer’s insensitive remarks

The worker said that the “whole interview was so degrading,” and the employer just kept criticizing how his skills were “nothing special and will be replaced.”

How to deal with a difficult interviewer

When dealing with a difficult interviewer, it is important to remain calm and not let their attitude affect you. Leslie Stevens-Huffman, a business and careers writer, suggests responding with composure rather than reacting emotionally.

Staying relaxed can help ease tension, and giving short, clear answers keeps things from escalating. No matter what, Huffman says it’s important not to let them see that they’re getting under your skin.

If faced with a negative question, reframe it in a positive light before answering. If the interviewer remains hostile, shift the dynamic by asking a question in return.

Taking a moment to pause before responding can also help you stay in control and gather your thoughts. However, if they keep up the bad attitude, Huffman recommends calling it out by asking, “I’m getting the sense that you don’t think I’m qualified for this position. Specifically, what are your concerns?”

Ultimately, an interview is a two-way street. Just as the company is evaluating you, you are also assessing whether the organization aligns with your values and work style. Trust your instincts. If an interview feels unnecessarily hostile or disrespectful, it may be a red flag that this is not the right job for you.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)