SINGAPORE: A Singaporean kicked off a lively discussion on social media by asking if others agree with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who says that marrying the right person is the most important decision you can make in life.

In a post on r/singaporefi, a Reddit forum, he shared that, according to a Yahoo article, Buffett firmly believes that “choosing the right life partner” isn’t just about personal happiness—it also has a huge impact on your personal and professional success.

To add weight to his point, the Singaporean also referenced an article called Ten Important Research Findings On Marriage, which highlighted ten key findings on the effects of marriage. One interesting takeaway was that married folks generally fare better economically.

Men, in particular, often experience a surge in productivity after marriage, earning between 10% and 40% more than their single counterparts with similar education and job histories.

He then asked others, “Do you have any personal stories to share how being with the right person helped and/or being with the wrong person really destroyed things?

I’m guessing the right person encourages you to do your best, supports you through ups and downs, does not spend money irrationally, and makes good investment decisions together. What about the wrong person?”

“Your life is over if you marry the wrong person”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Redditors agreed with Buffett’s take on marriage, sharing how the right partner can make a big difference.

One Redditor shared that when he first met his wife, he earned around S$3,000 as a tech support worker. Despite that, his wife always showered him with love and support, never making him feel like his income defined him.

He said her belief in him pushed him to want to do better for himself and give her a better life.

He said, “Fast forward to today, I multiplied my salary multiple times, pushing myself to do better and be better for the sake of her and our family. She officially retired almost three years ago and cares for our family at home.”

Another Redditor mentioned an incredible story about his friend. He wrote, “My friend went from S$500K net worth to zero due to business failure. His wife did not leave him, long story short. He is now worth S$5M++ easily.

He always attributes his success to his wife. For all the support and taking care of the family.”

On the other hand, several Redditors shared stories about how the wrong partner dragged them down.

One Redditor shared her incredibly tough story, revealing that her husband cheated on her and walked out, leaving her to care for their two young children, who were just six months and four years old at the time.

To make matters worse, she lost her job during COVID. Despite everything she faced, her husband didn’t bother to reach out or offer help.

She said, “The road to recovery was tough and still is, but things have improved for myself and the kids. I’m doing better now while he is still struggling.

Karma.

I regretted marrying him and having kids with him. I blame myself for choosing the wrong man to marry and that our kids have him as their father.”

Another stated, “Your life is over if you marry the wrong person. That’s why it’s important to date and observe their temperament before committing to a relationship.

Those who adjusted too much in their initial courtship might end up losing it after getting married, leading to divorce.”

