Young woman rushed to hospital after running out onto road and getting hit by car at Orchard

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car while running onto Orchard Road on Saturday morning (Aug 2).

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. near Bideford Road, a busy stretch in the heart of the Orchard shopping belt.

A video uploaded to the Facebook page ‘Singapore Incidents’ shows a car travelling along the road when a woman suddenly emerges from the left side of the frame. She dashes onto the road and is struck by the vehicle. The impact shattered the car’s front windshield.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed it received a call for assistance at around 10 a.m. and that one person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The woman was conscious as she was taken to the hospital.

The police said that the 43-year-old male driver of the car is currently assisting with investigations.

Netizens reacting to the video online have expressed sympathy with the driver, opining that he had very little time to react or brake with the way the woman dashed across the road.

Investigations are ongoing.