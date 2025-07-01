Young woman apprehended under Mental Health Act after man is found dead at foot of Telok Blangah block

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon (28 June) at the foot of Block 17A Telok Blangah Crescent, following what is believed to have been a dispute with a woman shortly before the incident.
The police said they received a call for assistance at about 1.15pm. When officers arrived, they found the man lying motionless at the foot of the block. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles parked around the area and a blue tent set up at the foot of the block to shield the scene from public view.
According to Shin Min Daily News, the man had been involved in a quarrel with a 21-year-old woman before his body was discovered. While the exact nature of their relationship has not been confirmed, preliminary police investigations indicate that foul play is not suspected.
The woman was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, which empowers the police to take into custody any person believed to be suffering from a mental disorder and who poses a danger to themselves or others.
Police investigations are ongoing.
