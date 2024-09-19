Personal Finance

Young South Koreans embrace DIY finance, driving the rise of YouTube-fuelled investors

ByJARA CARBALLO

September 19, 2024
Woman looking at an empty wallet with a few coins in one hand.

SOUTH KOREA: In Seoul, a new financial revolution is quietly taking shape, led by a generation determined to chart their economic course.

At the forefront of this movement is Choi Hui-ji, a 26-year-old business consultant with a bold ambition — to save 70% of her monthly earnings. Her strategy? Investing half of her savings in overseas exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with her sights set on owning a home, income-generating real estate, and securing a comfortable retirement.

According to what she shared with SCMP, Choi’s approach is rooted in a simple yet powerful insight — the earlier you start saving, the more your money can grow.

“Saving just 100,000 won (US$75) a month in your teens can grow to a much larger amount than saving 200,000 or 300,000 a month in your thirties,” she explains. Her message is clear — consistent, early savings, even in small amounts, can be the key to financial peace of mind.

South Korea’s young investors

Choi is not alone in her quest. Across South Korea, young people are turning to investment as a lifeline, a way to climb the economic ladder in a society where traditional savings alone may not suffice.

See also  Effective Techniques To Make Value Investing Work For You

Social media is abuzz with stories of young Koreans saving 100 million won in their twenties, inspiring a wave of interest and participation.

Lee Woo-jae, a 29-year-old IT professional, echoes this sentiment. “I realized that simply relying on regular income wouldn’t be enough to afford a home in Seoul. I needed to invest to accumulate wealth,” he says.

Yun, a 28-year-old office worker, agrees: “Everyone is just trying to find a way to grow their small salaries somehow.”

This surge in young investors is not just a passing trend. It’s a noteworthy shift that has caught the attention of economists like Han Young-sup, who sees it as an unexpected yet significant trend. “The large-scale entry of younger people into the asset market is an unexpected and noteworthy trend,” he observes.

The driving force

But what drives this newfound interest in investment? For many, it’s a sense of anxiety about the future, a desire to prepare for retirement in a world where pensions may not be enough.

See also  China animal rescuer shares home with 1,300 dogs

“I’m less focused on becoming rich and more on preparing for retirement,” says Ji Hyeon-seong, a 29-year-old office worker. “With concerns about pensions running out, and knowing that I can’t rely on earned income forever, I feel it’s important to start investing while I’m still young and capable.”

The government, too, is playing a role, lowering barriers to investment with tax benefits and retail-investor-exclusive treasury bonds.

This contrasts sharply with the past, when high minimum investment requirements and limited tax-free options made investing the preserve of the wealthy.

YouTube-fuelled investors

Despite the growing interest, many young Koreans admit they lack sufficient financial knowledge, often relying on advice from YouTube or peers. This has led some to speculate, seeking high returns in the short term, a trend that has raised concerns about financial stability.

Han points out the divisions among young people: those who can invest extra money in assets, those who cannot, and those who feel stuck in between.

See also  How to Tap on the Long-Term Potential of China Bonds

“The most fundamental principle in any investment is understanding that there’s always a risk,” he emphasizes. “Without a financial buffer, many end up resorting to risky, short-term trading.”

Yet, despite these challenges, young Koreans are doing their best within the limited means available to them.

In a society where the survival-of-the-fittest mentality prevails, and where the older generation often dominates the conversation, this new generation of investors is carving out their own path, one small investment at a time.

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.30% interest this Sept! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Sept 2024

September 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Personal Finance

How ‘Loud Budgeting’ can help Singaporeans cope with today’s high living costs

September 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Personal Finance

Singapore stocks for your dividend delight: 3 SG companies just raised their bar

September 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Entertainment

Jo Joon Young, Roh Jeong Eui, and Lee Chae Min set to appear in a new webtoon-based drama

September 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Young South Koreans embrace DIY finance, driving the rise of YouTube-fuelled investors

September 19, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

YouTube and Shopee come together in e-commerce partnership

September 19, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Lifestyle

SG worker asks how to handle negativity from “toxic bosses who are lazy, shift blame to others, and provide no support”

September 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.