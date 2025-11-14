// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 14, 2025
26.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ joyfull (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleSingapore News
3 min.Read

Young Singaporean calls out entitled aunties and uncles who bully him on MRT ‘just because he’s wearing a school uniform’

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean has taken to social media to speak out against “entitled aunties and uncles who bully him” during his daily MRT rides simply because he is in school uniform.

Posting on the SGexams forum on Thursday (Nov 13), the student said he’s unsure if he’s just “unlucky” or if this has become a regular pattern, but he keeps encountering adults who seem to believe “it’s okay to pick on you just ‘cause you’re in school uniform.”

He recalled that on one occasion, he was quietly leaning against the glass panel beside the priority seat with his bag placed between his legs. Despite the bag not blocking anyone, two older commuters suddenly started scolding him, insisting his bag was “too close” to their seat. “Excuse me? It’s between my legs; it’s nowhere near you?” he wrote, still in disbelief.

Even on an almost empty train, he said that when he and a friend were talking softly, an aunty seated opposite them suddenly snapped at them for “having no manners,” even though she had been speaking loudly herself just moments earlier.

See also  ‘Too high to sit on’: Elderly commuters complain about new bus priority seats

He added that the worst encounters happen when boarding the train. “When aunties are fighting to rush onto the train, I can be standing right at the door because I reached much earlier, and some aunty/uncle with a trolley will squeeze past; and when I don’t give way because I didn’t even see them coming, they glare at me and tsk??”

According to him, adults seem especially bold when they spot a student in uniform. “They love to play the ‘you dare to tarnish your school’s image’ card or threaten to ‘write in to your school.’”

Feeling fed up, he ended his post half-joking, half-serious: “Maybe I just have to stop taking MRT in school uniform…”

“Counterattack with the ‘Do you know who my daddy is?’”

In the comments, many Singaporean Redditors jumped in to say they totally understood what the student was going through. Quite a few even shared their own encounters with aunties and uncles who seemed determined to make life difficult for anyone in a school uniform.

One user talked about a moment that left him completely stunned. “There was one time I boarded the bus to Pioneer MRT. As I alighted from the bus, an old uncle pushed me from behind. I turned back and got a glance at the old uncle; he suddenly scolded vulgarities at me. I didn’t engage with him. Instead, I ignored him and walked away. Some old people can be stubborn.”

See also  He Ting Ru: We owe it to our teachers to protect their mental health

Another Redditor shared, “Bro, this auntie yelled at me for not noticing her standing in front of me for ‘10 minutes’ when I was literally just sitting on a ledge. Like bro, if you wanted the seat so badly, you could just ask, right? You expect me to read your mind?”

He added that the auntie even took a photo of his school uniform and threatened to report him. “I wasn’t even the only youth sitting down. She just targeted me because I was wearing uniform. Must be sad being that miserable.”

A third commenter said he also had to deal with an unreasonably angry aunty. “I feel you, man. I had an experience where some auntie shouted at me for being stupid when I wanted to board the bus because I apparently was ‘blocking her way’—because she chose to alight at the front. I was so angry but I didn’t say anything since I was in uniform.”

Not all comments were serious, though. Some people came up with humorous or clever ways to handle these situations. One user suggested, “Talk back nicely. Or go overboard a little, like threaten to call the police for harassment.”

See also  SBS Transit officer commended "for going above and beyond" to return MRT passenger's lost $10K cash, ID and passport

Another quipped, “Counterattack with the ‘Do you know who my daddy is?’ and flex that Rolex for real.”

In other news, a Singaporean employee has allegedly been terminated after refusing to work on Saturdays.

The individual took to the r/askSingapore Reddit forum to seek advice from fellow users. In his post, he explained that he was employed in a full-time office role, working the standard hours of Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recently, however, his employer requested that he begin working on Saturdays as well—from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.—to take on tasks that he said were “completely unrelated” to his current job scope. In return, the company offered him a mere 5% pay increase.

Read more: Employee terminated for not agreeing to work on Saturdays, asks Singaporeans, ‘Is this wrongful termination?’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Property

Billionaire Kuok Khoon Hong and Perennial Holdings drops S$350M land plot for GCBs after setbacks

SINGAPORE: Developer Perennial Holdings and its non-executive director, palm...
Singapore News

Pedestrians and cyclists clash over bike lane usage near Serangoon MRT station

SINGAPORE: The members of the public have recently complained...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Pedestrians and cyclists clash over bike lane usage near Serangoon MRT station

SINGAPORE: The members of the public have recently complained...

‘Just treat them with a calm mind’—Head chef of a Michelin stir-fried stall continues to work despite fighting cancer

SINGAPORE: The head chef of a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recommended...

Police investigating 61-year-old driver who knocked down 77-year-old woman while reversing car

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man is under police investigation after...

Man caught scaring Ariana Grande at Singapore Wicked premiere to be charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man accused of breaching a security barrier...

Business

Billionaire Kuok Khoon Hong and Perennial Holdings drops S$350M land plot for GCBs after setbacks

SINGAPORE: Developer Perennial Holdings and its non-executive director, palm...

DBS, UOB to prioritise helping staff adapt, not replace them amid AI shift

SINGAPORE: Top executives from United Overseas Bank (UOB) and...

Man says he felt ‘liberated’ after being laid off from advertising job, claims toxic work culture left peers sick from stress

SINGAPORE: Being laid off is usually a stressful and...

Cybersecurity job postings in Singapore jump 57% amid AI adoption: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Cybersecurity job postings in Singapore jumped 57% in...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //