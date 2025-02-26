In the Hood

Young girl caught on cam running onto road at Toa Payoh to remove large stone

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: Not all heroes wear capes, as the saying goes. A young girl who dashed into the middle of the road to take away a big stone is being hailed as one after her action was caught on camera and shared in a Facebook post.

The video was posted last Thursday (Feb 20) by a woman named Josephine Sanico, although she said in the comments to her reel that she was not the one who originally took it.

In the clip, a large piece of debris can be seen in the middle of a busy road with many cars passing by, oblivious to the stone, which looked big enough to potentially cause some damage if a vehicle hit it.

FB screengrab/ Josephine Sanico

Some young persons appeared to be watching the scene closely, with the young girl presumably waiting for a time when fewer cars were on the road.

As she makes her first attempt, one of the other children can be heard calling out, “There’s a car coming.”

The girl, meanwhile, who took a few steps onto the road, was forced to return safely to the sidewalk. When no cars appeared for a short period, she took the opportunity to quickly run to the stone and take it away with her, using both hands to carry it at chest level.  She then ran back and joined an adult and another child.

FB screen grab/ Josephine Sanico

Ms Josephine captioned it by characterizing the young girl’s action as “epic” and writing, “Well done, little girl.” She added that the girl had prevented an accident from taking place but noted that it had been dangerous for her to do so.

The clip has since been shared multiple times and has been viewed over 83,000 times.

Many praised the young girl for her bravery, although some Facebook users asked why the adults who were present during the incident took a video while allowing a child to run to the middle of the road to take the stone away.

Another netizen reminded the child of “safety first”.

One commenter noted that the rock may have fallen from a truck onto the road.

According to a report in Mothership, the incident is believed to have taken place at Lorong 6 Toa Payoh.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Sanico for further comments and updates. /TISG

Read also: Brave girls confront and catch pervert hiding and filming unsuspecting women in female washroom

