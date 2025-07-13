Young driver arrested after late night crash leads to 77-year-old Esso petrol station attendant’s death

SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old petrol station employee has died after being struck by a reversing car in the early hours of 28 June at an Esso outlet along Geylang Road.

The police confirmed that they were alerted to the accident at 2:20am that day. The elderly man was conscious when paramedics arrived and was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested at the scene.

Channel 8 reported that a signboard appealing for witnesses had been placed prominently outside the station, following the accident. The sign stated that the fatal accident took place at 2:20am and urged anyone with information to come forward.

An employee working the morning shift told the Chinese daily that he did not know the victim well, as they were usually rostered at different hours. “He always worked the night shift,” the worker said, “I only heard that he had been here for a while and was a nice person.”

FairPrice Group, which operates the Esso station, confirmed the incident in a statement to Channel 8. “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family during this difficult time,” the company said, “We will provide them with our full support and all necessary assistance.”

Police investigations are ongoing.