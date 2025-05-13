Young boys caught throwing chairs and bottles off rooftop at Serangoon Capeview; police investigating

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A group of boys was seen dangerously hurling objects off a rooftop at Serangoon Capeview on Wednesday (May 8), raising serious safety concerns among residents.

An eyewitness who lives in the area told citizen journalism site Stomp that she spotted the youths climbing up to the rooftop access of Block 476 Upper Serangoon View at around 6:30 p.m. She said the boys had carried chairs and appeared to be hanging out casually atop the structure.

“I saw these boys climbing to the rooftop access at about 6:30 p.m. They brought chairs to sit on. It seems very dangerous,” she said.

Photos she took show the boys perched on the rooftop with the chairs. In one of the images, the boys appear to be seated in a relaxed manner, while others stand near the edge.

However, it wasn’t just their presence on the rooftop that raised alarm.

According to the resident, the boys were seen throwing various items—including bottles and chairs—from the rooftop onto the street below. “They were throwing items that may be dangerous off the roof, onto the street, and they made a very loud sound,” she said.

A video clip she recorded shows the boys tossing objects off the roof, with loud crashes audible as the items hit the ground.

“Someone called the police, but they left before the police arrived,” she added. “They were also throwing chairs up and down and bottles off the premises onto the streets below.”

In response to media queries, the police confirmed receiving a call for assistance at around 6:35 p.m. that evening.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has sparked concern among residents, who say the boys’ actions could have caused serious harm to pedestrians or vehicles passing below.

Block 476 is part of the Serangoon Capeview Build-To-Order (BTO) development, a relatively new residential estate along Upper Serangoon View. Rooftop access is typically restricted in HDB flats, except for maintenance purposes.

Police investigations are ongoing.