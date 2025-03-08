Rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca overcame a breakdown in the third set to secure a victory against Britain’s Jacob Fearnley with a final scoreline of 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 in his Indian Wells debut.

Fonseca, currently ranked 80th in the world, breezed through the first set, but Fearnley eventually found his rhythm in the second, drawing level in the match amidst the gusty winds in the California desert.

The British athlete, ranked just one spot below his Brazilian opponent, quickly surged to a 3-1 lead in the third set. However, Fonseca elevated his play by stringing together five consecutive games to take control. He then sealed the match with an impressive lunge volley at the net on the match point, ending with style.

After his win, Fonseca said: “It’s a pleasure being here on center court at Indian Wells. It’s a dream. People call it the fifth Grand Slam and I can understand why. It’s literally a paradise. So I am really grateful. Today was pretty difficult, very windy and I got through so I’m very happy.”

Fonseca’s promising career

The 18-year-old has been the centre of attention lately following his breakout moment at the Australian Open, where he defeated Andrey Rublev in straight sets. This marks a career milestone for the young athlete, as it was his first victory over a top-10 player.

In addition to his success in Melbourne, he also secured his first ATP Tour title in Buenos Aires last month, further solidifying his status as one of the most promising young talents in tennis today.

He also enjoyed the support of excited Brazilian fans at the ATP 1000 event, who cheered him on throughout the match.

The athlete stated: “Everywhere I go there are some Brazilians watching and cheering for me.”

Fonseca will now face 13th seed Jack Draper, another British player, in what promises to be a challenging match.