SINGAPORE: After a job seeker took to a forum on Wednesday (Feb 19) to share his job-hunting blues, many commented on the post, offering their insights on the job market in Singapore. Although the post has since been deleted, the title and comments that followed are still up. Many said that relentlessly sending in applications is a must to find a job in Singapore.

“Going crazy on a job hunt…why is it so hard to find a job in Singapore?” This was the title of a post shared by a discouraged job seeker. The post seemed to resonate with readers, as many responded by sharing their own two cents on the job market in Singapore and their personal experiences.

A common theme in the comments was the importance of job seekers not letting up and being proactive until they find a job. “Never stop looking. Words don’t mean anything until you get the job,” said one.

“As much as it’s annoying to keep hearing ‘Don’t stop applying, don’t stop looking, don’t stop trying’, you really have to keep trying. It’s a mix of a numbers game and luck and networking,” said another. “When you spot or filter jobs that interest you, try to actively search for contacts or people related to that role or company either thru LinkedIn or mutuals, and try to engage them. You’re more likely to get ahead of the applications queue if people get to know you. But even if you don’t get anything out of it, you will still learn more about the job/role/industry to provide better insights for a more informed decision for your potential career.

“Of course, you gotta treat people like people and still nurture a relationship naturally (don’t make it very blunt that you’re just there for the sake of a referral – You can engage with questions that portray your interest etc). Regardless, it is certainly not an easy process. All the best but the most important thing is really not to give up. Actively search every single day. You’re more likely to hit something if you’re the first few applicants as opposed to applying to a post that’s been there for many weeks.”

“I just got out of an unemployed phase, and I understand the stress and anxiety you face,” a third wrote, addressing the Singaporean career mentality. “Singaporean society has conditioned us to think having a good job is everything but a lot of people from other countries do take breaks and gap years for various reasons. It’s not the end of the world. Also, I know it’s hard to do but try to calm down and not be too desperate during interviews (employers can sense it and may use it to your disadvantage). When one door closes, another opens! You can do it.”

Still, another wrote, “You usually will need to work part-time to sustain part of your expenses then take time to look for a full-time job…”

