“Has anyone in the tech sales industry gotten laid off or restructured out? How has it been for you finding jobs?” he asked. “I’ve been looking for jobs for five months, going for multiple interviews, some even reaching the final round but other candidates were chosen instead, being ghosted, roles were suddenly scrapped.

“I’m in my early 40s, and I’ve been in tech sales for more than 10 years. Leveraged as much network as I could but yet no offers coming through. Networks could get me interviews but that’s as much influence they have.”

He went on to share what he has been doing to stay afloat. “It’s been a trying five months. I’ve been doing some freelance sports coaching and doing Workforce Skills Qualifications courses to keep myself updated and getting some pocket money through these freelance jobs.

“I can pivot away but I’m sure it’s gonna be a tough time to pivot away to do more freelance work and sustain myself as coaching time is always limited due to students’ availability. I’ve got bills and loans to pay but it seems like I’m stuck in this rut and can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I went for career coaching but it’s always the same old advice – LinkedIn, tailor your resume, do part-time jobs first. I tried going for jobs which pay lower and at a more junior level but they felt it would affect the team dynamics. I’m stuck practically. Can anyone share their experiences so far – especially those in tech sales? I need some really good advice please, and not flaming.”

A handful of online users commented on the post, asking the writer for more information or sharing their own experiences. “I negotiated for my exit last year after seeing no more potential for career progression,” said one. “I set up my own company and do almost the same activities. The path is tough but very fulfilling. I still do not have full control of my destiny but I just need to justify it to myself.”

“Tech sales are always hiring; is your asking pay very high?” asked another. The writer answered, “Yes, I agree they are always hiring. But there are a lot of applicants as well. I don’t think salary is an issue, as my asking salary was within their budget (most of them). I’ve even lowered my expectations as well for some of the roles.”

Another suggested, “Check with all those that were managed out with you. When one gets hired, ask them to refer you.”

