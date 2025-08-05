// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Depositphotos/ joyfull (for illustration purposes only)
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

‘You say ‘excuse me’ and MRT commuters just stare at you like you did something wrong.’: Whatever happened to Singaporean manners?

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: If you’ve taken the MRT recently and found yourself stuck behind someone blocking the train doors, you’re not alone. One Reddit user shared his frustration about fellow commuters who won’t move, even when asked politely and when there’s space inside.

“I’ve been noticing more people just standing at the doors, not moving in, not stepping aside to let others out,” he wrote. “You say ‘excuse me,’ and they just stare at you like you did something wrong.” This feeling struck a chord with many others in the thread, sparking a flood of responses that highlighted changes in commuter behaviour—and a potential rise in what some are calling “MRT door hogs.”

The original poster admits he sometimes gets caught up in his phone. “But at every station, I’ll look up to see if anyone around me is trying to get out. If so, I make space,” he said. That used to be the normal behaviour. A few years ago, people would instinctively step aside or even get off briefly to let others exit. Now, that courtesy seems less common. “Maybe I’ve just become more aware?” he wondered. “Or has something really changed?”

Shrinking space and growing frustrations

One commenter provided a straightforward explanation: “It’s been like that for a while. Even on buses, people who know they’re getting off soon won’t go all the way in because they’d just have to squeeze back out again.” It’s a kind of commuter strategy—why move further into a crowded cabin if you have to push your way out moments later?

Others were less forgiving. “I don’t hesitate to shoulder-check whoever is blocking the way,” one Redditor confessed, unless the person is “too big for me.”

It’s not just adults facing criticism. Some netizens criticised parents of young children who let their kids rush to the front of the platform as the train arrives, cutting in line in hopes of getting a seat. “Shaking my head at the parents for failing to educate them,” one commenter expressed.

The past wasn’t perfect, but it may have been less crowded

Still, not everyone believes things have gotten worse. “Honestly, it’s not that bad compared to 15 to 20 years ago,” one commenter noted. “Back then, people didn’t even form lines.” What has changed, the netizen suggested, is the competition. “Getting on board isn’t guaranteed anymore. Your chances of getting a seat? Even lower. As resources become scarce, people will react accordingly.”

This theory is intriguing — that today’s commuter chaos isn’t just a matter of bad manners, but a reaction to an increasingly crowded system. When trains are packed and patience is thin, every inch of space becomes prime territory.

Have we changed, or has the system?

Whether the issue is poor manners or a result of increased ridership and tighter spaces, the answer isn’t straightforward. Perhaps it’s a combination of both—a bit more crowding and a bit less courtesy.

However, the message for regular commuters is straightforward: A small gesture, such as stepping aside or looking up from your phone, can make a significant difference. As the original poster reminds us, it only takes a moment to check your surroundings and let someone through.

And maybe, just maybe, we’d all feel a little less irritated if more people acted this way.

