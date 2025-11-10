‘You owe us big time’ — Parents demand allowance from poly student earning around S$1k a month from internship

SINGAPORE: A polytechnic student has sparked conversation online after revealing that his parents have been pressuring him to give them a monthly allowance, even though he only earns around S$1,000 from his internship.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Sunday (Nov 9), the student explained that ever since he started earning, he has been helping out by paying for groceries. Still, his parents continue to insist that he “owes them big time” for covering his polytechnic fees.

He shared that what frustrates him most is how his parents often compare their situation to his, reminding him that during their time, they had to work and pay for their own school fees.

“The excuse that in the past they had to work and pay off their school fees themselves when their parents couldn’t afford it is purely based on circumstance,” he wrote. “I often would like to think that I didn’t have a say in whether I wanted to be born or not, and I actually do try my best during polytechnic, so it’s not like I’m actively not appreciating my education being paid for. ”

Feeling conflicted, he reached out to the online community, asking, “Do I actually owe my parents anything? Anyone who had similar experiences? PS I’m not under any financial schemes because we simply don’t need it as well.”

“Your parents are toxic. Period.”

In the replies, many users said they felt his parents’ expectations were unfair. One wrote, “Pretty unfair of your parents. It’s like serving you a meal you didn’t order and then billing you for it.”

“I don’t think kids owe their parents anything,” another said. “No one chose to be born. Choosing to give birth automatically includes the responsibility of taking care of the child till they are of age, so they can survive in this world — food, shelter, and education are basic foundations for survival these days. If they are good parents, most people would voluntarily want to repay them for the effort and love, not as a debt.”

A third added, “Your parents are toxic. Period. Make your living and then move out ASAP.”

Still, there were other users who said that this all really depends on the student’s relationship with his parents.

One explained, “Think about it this way, did they mistreat you or neglect your well-being? If not, then I think it’s basic courtesy and respect to pay them back. It’s true you didn’t ask to be born, but at the same time, they still gave birth and raised you to be who you are today. Though if they treated you like crap or otherwise neglect you, then I don’t think you owe them stuff.”



In other news, a staff member at the National University of Singapore (NUS) took to social media to share that he no longer feels proud of the institution after witnessing “the politics, the hypocrisy, the unfair promotions,” and the recent removal of work-from-home arrangements.

In a post shared on the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Thursday (Nov 6), the individual said that in his early days, he “genuinely loved his job.”

Read more: ‘Some schools and business units are still enjoying one-day WFH arrangements’: NUS staff says he’s ‘frustrated and disappointed’ with the institution