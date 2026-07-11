‘You can never have too many power sockets’: Singaporeans share BTO renovation tips

SINGAPORE: Renovating a home is a major milestone, but it also comes with one big question: What should you spend on, and what should you avoid?

Wanting to avoid costly mistakes, a newly married couple in their early 30s turned to Reddit to ask Singaporeans about the renovation decisions they were glad they made—and the ones they regretted.

The couple shared that they are planning to have children in the next few years. They also hope to include a study that can double up as a gaming room for the husband.

“Curious to know the top tips and regrets that any of you might have!” they wrote.

Reddit users had plenty of advice to offer.

One said the first thing the couple should pay attention to is the renovation contract.

“The contract is always to their benefit, so if you see something you don’t like, or would like your deadline to be met strictly, negotiate that first,” the commenter wrote.

Others shared practical ideas they felt every homeowner should consider.

One user said you can never have too many power sockets, while another recommended installing LAN points in every room.

Some advised against using too many glass doors or glass walls because they are difficult to keep clean. Others suggested avoiding overly dark interiors, saying they can make a home feel gloomy and even make it harder to spot insects.

Another commenter urged the couple not to cut corners on plumbing.

“Don’t cheap out on plumbing. Get a reputable plumber and make sure all your taps and pipes are done with high-grade materials. Not some cheap Taobao bought ones or flimsy plastic pipes. This will save you a big headache in the long run,” the commenter wrote.

Other suggestions included installing ceiling fans to save space and reduce electricity costs, choosing lights with different colour temperatures, improving bathroom ventilation to reduce mould, and planning enough kitchen storage from the start.

One commenter also recommended hiring an experienced interior designer who can advise homeowners on what works and what doesn’t.

“Spend more money upfront to do the things you want, don’t regret later!” the commenter said.

For many Reddit users, the biggest lesson was simple: plan ahead, invest in quality where it matters, and think about how your needs might change in the years ahead.