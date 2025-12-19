Yishun resident plagued by mosquitoes in his new home, causing him to stay away until night time

SINGAPORE: A man recently complained that his newly-acquired HDB flat has been plagued by mosquitoes. More than a dozen mosquitoes would fly into his home every day, forcing him and his family to go outside to ‘take refuge’.

The 48-year-old Yishun resident reported to Shin Min Daily News that they had moved into the five-room unit this February, and they have been experiencing mosquitoes flying into their home every day since May.

“At that time, construction started outside my window, and the number of mosquitoes also started to increase. More than ten mosquitoes would fly in every day.”

He also said that he usually opens the windows and doors to ventilate the flat, allowing mosquitoes fly in. Working from home, he has to endure the mosquito bites every day. Having no choice, he bought an electric mosquito swatter to deal with them.

“If the mosquitoes were attracted by the dirt in my house, that would be my problem. But the mosquitoes flew in from outside, and the problem persists, causing distress to my family and me. I really don’t know what to do,” he stated.

When a reporter visited their home, they noticed the man’s arms and thighs had scars left from mosquito bites.

Every time the bites were almost healed, he would get bitten again, making his skin very itchy. Sometimes he even scratched the bites open, leaving scars on his body, he remarked.

His 14-year-old son also suffers from these bites and stated that since it is his school holidays, he goes to church every day and comes home at night.

The man had reported the matter to the authorities. The authorities responded and sent people to check for stagnant water, but found nothing.

