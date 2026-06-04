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Asia This Week
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During Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s visit to China this week

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

The two countries affirmed their commitment to keep the Strait of Malacca open.

The issue has become a relevant one due to the conflict in the Middle East, which began on Feb 28 when the United States and Israel started bombing Iran. This has resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an important chokepoint through which flows around 20% of the world’s fuel supply. What followed has been a global energy crisis that has particularly affected Asia, toward which much of the oil and gas supply transiting over the Hormuz had been headed.

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