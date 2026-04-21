Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia pledge to protect Strait of Malacca; US warship seen transiting

SINGAPORE: After the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a body of water nearer to Singapore has been making headlines. The Strait of Malacca, which is between Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, is an important link between the Indian and Pacific Oceans and carries as much as 40% of the world’s traded goods.

Moreover, more than 35% of the world’s supply of oil transported by sea passes through the strait, which means it is vital for the supply of energy for Asia.

Unfortunately, the war in the Middle East has given rise to concerns over the Strait of Malacca and other maritime chokepoints, which analysts say could be subject to similar pressure as the Strait of Hormuz.

If the conflict should widen, shipping security would be further threatened, and blockades could expand beyond the Middle East. Some have warned that the Strait of Malacca, which is 10 times narrower than the Strait of Hormuz, could be used as both a military chokepoint and a pressure point in global trade.

Safeguarding the Strait of Malacca

On Friday (April 17), Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore affirmed their commitment to ensure that maritime traffic through the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) would remain safe and uninterrupted, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

“As one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, safety in the SOMS depends on both reliable infrastructure and sustained international cooperation,” the MPA added.

This occurred during the 34th Meeting of the Aids to Navigation Fund (ANF) Committee in Singapore. The ANF was established in 2007 by the three nations, together with support from the International Maritime Organization, for the sake of safe and open navigation.

US vessel at the Strait of Malacca

On Monday (April 20), the Indonesian navy confirmed that a United States warship, the USS Miguel Keith, had transited through the Strait of Malacca on April 18.

The navy added that the passage of the US vessel had been in accordance with international law.

The USS Miguel Keith is said to be a 240-metre-long ship that can serve as a floating command base. The vessel has facilities for helicopters, small boats, and troop accommodation. It operates under the US 7th Fleet and is based in Japan.

According to Matthew Comer, a spokesperson for the US Indo-Pacific Command, the ship had been in South Korea earlier in April for maintenance, and it was conducting routine operations.

Saying he was bound by US Navy policy on operational security, Mr Comer did not say where the USS Miguel Keith was bound.

International maritime law allows various vessels, such as warships, to pass through straits used for international navigation, but the Indonesian navy underlined that all ships need to respect coastal states’ sovereignty as well as the rules of international navigation. /TISG

Read also: Why Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand negotiated for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz, but Singapore won’t