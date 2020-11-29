Yishun resident offers delivery riders shelter, and hot drink, when it rains

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Yishun resident has taken to social media to inform Grab delivery riders that they can take shelter in his flat — hot drink included — when it is raining.

On Sunday (Nov 22), Facebook user Priveen Raj extended the offer to riders because, although it is the rainy season, deliveries still have to be made.

In similar vein, Facebook user Danielsa Halique shared on Tuesday (Nov 24) the following photo of a barefoot GrabFood delivery rider, orders in hand, walking in the rain towards his motorcycle. The image touched the hearts of the online community, with many praising delivery riders and calling them essential workers.

Mr Priveen Raj said in his post: “If you are in the Yishun area and you need a hot drink, a towel to dry up in case you got caught in the rain or just a place to wait the rain out, please feel free to drop by our place. We will share what we have.”

Speaking to stomp.straitstimes.com, Mr Priveen Raj, a resident at Block 318A, Yishun Avenue 9, said he made the heartwarming post after seeing a GrabFood rider braving the rain.

One rainy evening, while he was waiting by the window for his order from FoodPanda, a hot cup of coffee in hand, he saw something outside. “It was at this point that I noticed a GrabFood rider, wearing a poncho and struggling to cycle as the heavy rain poured down.

“As clichéd as it sounds, it was this image that made me realise the tough jobs these riders have undertaken,” he said. “I also noticed them being totally drenched and going underappreciated. And to think about how they just ride out their shifts drenched made me cringe. No one deserves that. And definitely not in my country.”

As a regular delivery customer, Mr Priveen Raj personally collects his orders to have the opportunity of showing appreciation to the delivery rider. “I feel that it is my duty to express my appreciation. I offer every delivery chap a drink, and where possible, a token of small cash appreciation.”

He asked the public to share his post so more delivery riders could learn of his offer. /TISG

