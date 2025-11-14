// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 14, 2025
31.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: China Press
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Yet another shooting at M’sian petrol station but police clarify it’s a robbery case

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A chaotic scene at a petrol station in Klang, Selangor, on Monday sparked widespread speculation online after a video showing what appeared to be a shooting began circulating on social media. The footage, first reported by China Press, raised fears of another gang-related confrontation before police later clarified that the incident stemmed from a robbery suspect resisting arrest.

In the video, a black car is seen attempting to block a white vehicle within the petrol station compound. The manoeuvre fails, and the two cars collide before the white vehicle speeds away. The clip also shows a man lying near one of the fuel pumps, seemingly holding a handgun. The individual recording the footage is heard picking up what appears to be a bullet from the ground.

Early online speculation suggested the incident was linked to gang rivalry or a shootout. However, Selangor police moved quickly to correct the narrative, confirming that the man involved was a repeat offender attempting to evade capture.

See also  Singaporean superbike caught overspeeding in M'sia at 253kmh

According to authorities, the suspect had allegedly robbed someone in Subang Jaya before fleeing. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he resisted arrest and led police on a chase spanning more than 20 kilometres. The confrontation reached its peak at the petrol station, where the suspect reportedly reversed his car and rammed a police officer amid the commotion.

Police revealed that the suspect had over 20 prior convictions. After escaping the scene in Klang, he remained on the run for a day before officers successfully apprehended him.

Authorities have not released further details on injuries sustained during the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Police investigating 61-year-old driver who knocked down 77-year-old woman while reversing car

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man is under police investigation after...

Man caught scaring Ariana Grande at Singapore Wicked premiere to be charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man accused of breaching a security barrier...

Elderly man dies in hospital after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man has died in hospital after...

China’s most-wanted casino tycoon extradited from Thailand amid regional crime sweep

BANGKOK: Thailand has handed over alleged casino tycoon She...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //