Yet another shooting at M’sian petrol station but police clarify it’s a robbery case

MALAYSIA: A chaotic scene at a petrol station in Klang, Selangor, on Monday sparked widespread speculation online after a video showing what appeared to be a shooting began circulating on social media. The footage, first reported by China Press, raised fears of another gang-related confrontation before police later clarified that the incident stemmed from a robbery suspect resisting arrest.

In the video, a black car is seen attempting to block a white vehicle within the petrol station compound. The manoeuvre fails, and the two cars collide before the white vehicle speeds away. The clip also shows a man lying near one of the fuel pumps, seemingly holding a handgun. The individual recording the footage is heard picking up what appears to be a bullet from the ground.

Early online speculation suggested the incident was linked to gang rivalry or a shootout. However, Selangor police moved quickly to correct the narrative, confirming that the man involved was a repeat offender attempting to evade capture.

According to authorities, the suspect had allegedly robbed someone in Subang Jaya before fleeing. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he resisted arrest and led police on a chase spanning more than 20 kilometres. The confrontation reached its peak at the petrol station, where the suspect reportedly reversed his car and rammed a police officer amid the commotion.

Police revealed that the suspect had over 20 prior convictions. After escaping the scene in Klang, he remained on the run for a day before officers successfully apprehended him.

Authorities have not released further details on injuries sustained during the incident, and investigations are ongoing.