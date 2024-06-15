Home News

Yet another IT major says no job in sight despite sending hundreds of applications

ByAnna Maria Romero

June 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: Another person seeking a job in tech has lamented over their difficulties with finding employment, and seemingly feeling having only a diploma is insufficient.

“Why does it feel like a crime to not have a degree?”  wrote u/Swyk94 in a post on r/askSingapore earlier in the week. They explained that they’re a diploma holder in their early 30s who made the transition from a job in finance to IT, hoping to work as a full-stack developer under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme.

They’ve just resigned from their “stepping stone” job as a junior full-stack developer where they earned S$3,000 a month with a delayed bonus.

In the past month or so, they’ve sent out almost 100 applications for a similar junior software engineer role, asking for a monthly salary of S$3,600. However, so far, there have been no takers—no responses from the companies he has applied to.

They went on to ask if they’re being too entitled with their asking salary, adding that their interns, newly graduated from university, are earning between S$4,500 and S$5,500.

“I’m really at a loss and don’t know how to move forward. Should i just resign to fate and accept a no brainer no progression admin job? Seeking for any advice or even criticisms are welcome as well. Is anyone else in a similar plight?” asked u/Swyk94.

Many people have commented on the post, with a number of Reddit users encouraging them to manage their expectations, given that they’re competing with university graduates for the same jobs who have an advantage over them.

Companies may not consider the SGunited mid-career switch programme as valuable, one said, adding that these firms may be prioritizing fresh university graduates.

“With competitive market for software engineering and the fact that half the population has a degree, it’s difficult to expect great response rates from employers with high salaries,” another chimed in.

Another wrote that “SWE is oversaturated with degree holders in SG. Basic supply and demand.”

One Reddit user suggested that the post author consider a position in an adjacent field, such as business analyst or project manager where they could leverage their work experience better.

Others encouraged u/Swyk94 to keep on going, saying he can even pursue a degree part-time. /TISG

