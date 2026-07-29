Years-long abandoned bicycles are becoming an eyesore, and residents are now complaining

SINGAPORE: Residents who live in an HDB block in Pasir Ris have been complaining about abandoned bicycles that were locked in public areas, causing an eyesore and obstruction of passage. These abandoned bicycles also raised concerns about resident safety, especially during emergencies.

To address this concern, the authorities requested the town council to conduct regular clean-up operations in the HDB block. With this, the town council successfully removed about 105 abandoned or unclaimed bicycles in public areas between the months of April and June this year.

Furthermore, when a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the area, it was discovered that bicycle parking areas on the ground floor are still almost full. It was found that at least three bicycles have a removal notice from the town council.

In an interview, a 39-year-old resident claimed that some of the bicycles were parked there for a very long time now. He claimed: “Sometimes these bicycles are parked haphazardly, which may scratch or damage the bicycles next to them, so I never park my bicycle in public areas.”

Alongside the issue of having abandoned parked bicycles in public spaces, other issues such as improper parking of shared bicycles is also becoming a concern. Authorities admitted that this is another issue that needs to be addressed very soon.

In similar news, there was a recent report where residents of a Redhill HDB block are complaining about shared bicycles being parked along the stairwell between floors.

Residents claimed that this practice shows a lack of public spirit and causes inconvenience for those using the stairs.

“These are not private bicycles, but shared bicycles, and they should be parked in the designated parking areas downstairs in HDB blocks,” the resident declared.

Read more about the news story here.