Xiaxue reviews Barbie; says it was too woke for her taste

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram post, content creator Xiaxue shared that she watched the premiere of Barbie. Compiled in a reel, she posted her GRWM (Get Ready With Me) preparations, particularly how she did her make-up, what her OOTD was, and who she was going with.

Xiaxue stated in her post caption: “I love how everyone around is so excited about the movie, keep seeing everyone post about it! The first time I saw the trailer I squealed coz this movie is 100% MY aesthetic!! Pastel pink everywhere if I could I would make the whole world look like Barbieland 😅”

She also shared her review of the film. Warning: spoilers!

For Xiaxue, the styling of the film was 10/10. She said: “The costumes were super on point so props to the props and styling team! (See what I did there?) Cinematography… great. The cast were fantastic (I love Will Ferrell) and I love how Margot Robbie really looks like stereotypical Barbie (thank u for not changing her core characteristics just to be “inclusive”).”

However, she admitted that the film was too ‘woke’ for her.

Xiaxue explained: “There was a strong overarching theme of feminism/anti-patriarchy in it which I felt was way overdone… Bottom line is life is just hard for everyone, man or woman! The movie tried to balance out the man-hating vibes by the Kens complaining about how life in Barbieland is hard for them too but it was quite superficially done so it still didn’t feel balanced.”

She was also surprised that she heard the song ‘Barbie Girl’ in the movie.

“… did you know that in 1997 Mattel tried to sue singers Aqua for damaging the Barbie brand? They actually failed in this lawsuit (lyrics protected by first amendment), so I find it quite sweet that years later Mattel has accepted the song in good humour,” she added.

Netizens expressed their opinions in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “I feel the exact same way about the 2016 Tumblr feminism. I left kinda disappointed and after I looked online everyone who said anything negative was being attacked. Thank you for being honest.”

Another IG user remarked: “I feel so much closer to you because of your review 😍 definitely don’t need to waste my time watching this movie.”

Xiaxue posted a photo of her posing like Barbie in the famous Barbie-themed photo shoot cinema backgrounds in another Instagram post. Netizens thought the photo was a real Barbie movie poster.

One user commented: “Love ur look! At first glance, tot this was the poster!”

Another user declared: “You should be in the sequel 😄”

One more user mentioned: “they shouldve casted u as the asian barbie.”

More users stated: “the OG BARBIEE🔥👏👏👏”, and “You look like a barbie doll😮💕”

