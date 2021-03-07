Xiang Yun’s Daughter Chen Yixin And Gavin Teo are in a relationship

- Advertisement -

Singapore — It has been reported that second-generation star Chen Yixin and heartthrob Gavin Teo are seeing each other and it is Instagram-official.

Yixin told 8days.sg that she did not have a boyfriend when she was younger because her famous parents, Edmund Chen, 60 and Xiang Yun, 59 together with her older brother Chen Yixi, 30 are very protective. However, the 20-year-old did say that her father “began to let go” after she entered polytechnic.

Having said that, Gavin, 26, uploaded an adorable photo of him and Yixin on his Instagram account. He also shared a caption that just barely hinted at their relationship, with a simple “Missing this one already”, with Yixin replying with “I miss you too”. (Or rather, she wrote “imY222222”.) It appears that their romance is not a secret among their friends with fellow second-gen-stars like Eleanor Lee and Tay Ying leaving their own comments in support of the pair.

8days.sg contacted Yixin for comment to clarify things and Yixin confirmed in a series of texts that yes, she is currently seeing Gavin. She also added that it has been “quite a while already”.

However, that’s just about everything 8days.sg managed to get from Yixin, who shares that she’s “still not really open to sharing the full details” ‘cos she’s a little shy.

Yixin and Gavin are currently starring in Mediacorp’s Teenage Textbook The Series, a television adaptation of the popular 1988 novel, The Teenage Textbook.

Their Teenage Textbook The Series collaboration comes two years after they starred opposite each other in Rhythm of Youth, which was part of Fresh Takes!.

Born on April 26, 2000, Chen Yixin is a Singaporean actress and influencer. She has acted in Mandarin television dramas on MediaCorp’s Channel 8. Chen Yixin entered show business in 2017 and was reportedly managed by Starlist Agency. As of August 2020, Chen Yixin has over 44,000 followers on her Instagram.

Chen Yixin is an alumna of Singapore Polytechnic, where she studied Applied Drama and Psychology at the Media, Arts and Design School from 2017 to 2020./TISG

