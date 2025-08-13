Wuthelam Group founder and Singapore billionaire Goh Cheng Liang dies at 98

SINGAPORE: Paint and coatings company Wuthelam Group founder Goh Cheng Liang, Singapore’s richest man according to Forbes’ 2025 list of billionaires worldwide, has died at the age of 98.

Paint tycoon Mr Goh was born in 1927 and grew up in a shophouse along River Valley Road. He came from a modest family and started his business in 1949 with Pigeon Brand paint.

After forging a strategic partnership with Japan’s Nippon Paint in 1962, now Asia’s largest and the world’s fourth-largest paint maker, Wuthelam Group today owns nearly 60% of Nippon Paint Holdings.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 12), Nippon Paint Singapore said the Nippon Paint Holdings Singapore Pte Ltd (NIPSEA Group) founder passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

“Mr Goh had always been a beacon in our industry, shining the light for so many of us to emulate his values of humility, benevolence, and integrity. Under his stewardship, Nippon Paint Singapore has grown and arrived to become a formidable force today. However, throughout his many business achievements, Mr Goh has always upheld the importance of giving back to the community. This is a legacy we will continue to perpetuate today, and well into the future. We will miss him dearly, for all that he has taught us,” the company wrote.

“Our condolences go out to the family members and loved ones of Mr Goh,” it added.

Mr Goh was instrumental in developing Liang Court, the first major shopping centre along River Valley Road, and Mount Elizabeth Hospital, both of which were later sold.

He was also well known for his philanthropy. In 1995, with support from the late President Wee Kim Wee, he founded the Goh Foundation to manage his charitable work. The foundation funded major healthcare projects, including the National Cancer Centre Singapore and the Goh Cheng Liang Proton Therapy Centre, one of the few facilities in the region offering advanced proton beam therapy.

Mr Goh, who was also a cancer survivor, supported children’s cancer research at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, the VIVA Foundation, and the National University Hospital, Singapore Business Review reported.

In addition, he contributed to research into rheumatological and immunological diseases through Singapore General Hospital’s ARiSE programme and backed palliative care projects with SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre.

He also helped fund roads, clean water, sanitation, and schools in Dawu Village, his ancestral hometown in Chaozhou, China, to uplift the community there.

Mr Goh is survived by his three children—Hup Jin, Chuen Jin, and Chiat Jin—eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

According to the South China Morning Post, his eldest son, Mr Goh Hup Jin, described him as “a beacon of kindness and strength” who taught them to live with compassion and humility. “We are very fortunate to have had him show us how to be a good person,” he added.

Netizens also expressed their condolences to Mr Goh’s bereaved family. /TISG

