Wu Chun celebrates 25th anniversary of romance with wife

It was love at first sight, says Wu

Wu Chun and his childhood sweetheart Lin Liying. Picture: Weibo

Wu Chun, a former member of boyband Fahrenheit, had many Weido users swooning with his heartfelt tribute to his childhood sweetheart and wife on the eve of the 25th anniversary of their romance.

In the Weibo post on Jan 31, Wu wrote:

“Feb 1 is a very important day for us… 25 years ago on this day, we fell in love.”

“It was love at first sight, and till today, the ups and downs we’ve experienced together in our relationship remain incredibly precious.

“I’m so grateful to have found someone who is my soulmate, the one who is willing to fight with me and pursue a blessed life together.”

Wu also added a nostalgic photo of the two of them, captioned “Once upon a time in 1996”.

Wu Chun and Lin Liying have been dating since young. Picture: Weibo

Wu Chun and his wife Lin Liying have been married for 16 years. But the couple officially held their wedding ceremony only last year. According to a report by Mothership SG on Feb 5, Wu Chun and his wife, as well as their two children, made waves with their dreamy wedding ceremony, complete with “cheeky shenanigans” and romantic fairytale-themed decor. Fans and friends flooded the comment section to wish the couple many more years of blissful marriage after Wu Chun’s post was uploaded.

Taiwanese singer Cindy Yen left a comment, calling them a “model couple”.

Here are some of the comments left by fans and friends:

“As a 15-year long fan, it gives me the greatest joy to see you happy. Wishing you both  grow old together, and utmost bliss.”

“Happy anniversary! Model couple! So blessed! Really too touching! Hope all couples remain together forever and are always blessed!”

Born on Oct 10, 1979, Goh Kiat Chun, known more popularly as Wu Chun, is a Bruneian actor, singer, and model. He was a member of Fahrenheit, a Taiwanese Mandopop vocal quartet boy band, from its debut in 2005 till June 2011, singing bass.

Wu has appeared in several Taiwanese television series, such as Tokyo Juliet (2006), Hanazakarino Kimitachihe (2006), Romantic Princess (2007), Hot Shot (2008), Sunshine Angel (2011), and Kindaichi Case Files (2012–2013). In 2014, he appeared in the reality television programme Dad is Back with his daughter, Nei Nei. His film appearances include The Butterfly Lovers (2008) and Lady of the Dynasty (2014). /TISG

