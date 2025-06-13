WTA now protects rankings of players undergoing fertility procedures

- Advertisement -

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) recently announced that it now protects the rankings of female athletes who wish to take time off the sport for fertility procedures, such as egg or embryo freezing.

This new rule followed after the governing body introduced up to 12 months of paid maternity leave for players. This applies to athletes who are ranked in the top 750 and who are out for over 10 weeks. Eligible athletes will get a special ranking to enter up to three tournaments once they return to the sport. With this, WTA aims to support female athletes to balance their careers and family planning.

“Eligible players will receive a Special Entry Ranking (SER), which can be used to enter up to three tournaments, based on the 12-week average of their WTA Ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their out-of-competition period,” the WTA said in a statement.

Moreover, the WTA also announced that athletes will receive grants for fertility treatments through the WTA Maternity Fund, sponsored by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The governing body also has a health team that offers physical check-ups, mental health support, and consultation for pregnant players and new mothers.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, was among those who previously called for egg freezing to be included under protected ranking.

“For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex… The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves… It’s truly ground-breaking and will empower this generation, and future generations of players, to continue with the sport they love without having to compromise,” she shared.

In a social media post, WTA shared the news with the caption: “We are proud to introduce a groundbreaking Special Eligibility Ranking Rule, offering players protected rankings while undergoing fertility protection procedures. 💫”

Netizens largely praised the move, calling it an empowering moment for women in sports. Many celebrated it as a step in the right direction for gender equality and athlete support.

“I love this! So glad that this type of action is taking place. It’s the only way forward🔥🙌🏼” and “No personal interest in having kids but this is a huge W for women! Proud of this sport. 🙌🏼”

Tennis is not the first sport to support fertility procedures for female athletes. The WNBA also offers $60,000 (£52,500) to cover female basketball athletes’ fertility treatments, which also include egg freezing. Indeed, governing bodies are now determined to support women athletes in planning their family life without compromising their sporting career.