WP’s Pritam Singh looking to improve hygiene levels in public toilets

Singapore — Workers’ Party Pritam Singh is looking at ways to increase hygiene levels in public restrooms.

The MP shared on Facebook that the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council is looking at renovating the public toilets at the Blk 630 Bedok Reservoir Road Market & Hawker Centre around 2021-22.

He explained that the market and hawker centre are an important focal point for the Eunos community.

Thus they were looking for new ideas and ways to raise hygiene levels including leveraging on the grants available through the Toilet Improvement Program launched recently by the NEA.

He also shared that he met Jack Sim, the founder of the World Toilet Organisation (WTO), and Restroom Association of Singapore. The WTO focuses on toilets and sanitation, and aims at universal access to adequate and equitable sanitation and the end of open defecation by 2030

Many netizens are appreciative of his actions, praising him for going on the ground to observe the problems faced by residents. This was similar to when fellow party member Gerald Giam was observing a traffic congestion problem at 6 am.

Another netizen took a dig at Senior Minister of State in the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment and Ministry for Transport Amy Khor. The commenter referenced the minister’s opening of the temporary bus stop 40331 at Blk 460D Bt Batok West Avenue 9 in November 2020, where she had cut a ribbon to signal the launch.

Most of the comments are pleased with this decision to help the residents with the issue of sanitation and hygiene.

