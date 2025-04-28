WP’s Andre Low: Ng Chee Meng and I represent 2 very different kinds of candidates

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: At a doorstep interview on Sunday (Apr 27), Workers’ Party (WP) candidate at Jalan Kayu Single-Member Constituency (SMC) underlined the differences between himself and Ng Chee Meng, the candidate for the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Low, who is a first-time candidate for the opposition party, told members of the media, “I represent a very different kind of candidate from my PAP opponent.”

He pointed out that they are from different generations, as Mr Ng is 56 and he is 34. Moreover, Mr Low noted that his opponent is a scholar and a general who had “reached the very top of the military career pathway”, whereas Mr Low’s entire career has been in the private sector.

“I think we represent two very different kinds of candidates,” he reiterated, adding that “it’s time for Jalan Kayu residents to make a choice if they want a different kind of parliamentarian. Someone fresh, someone energetic, someone with new ideas. I hope they can put their trust in me.”

He went on to say that in the course of speaking to Jalan Kayu residents, the cost of living emerged as a top concern, followed by housing affordability. The WP feels that more can be done to address these issues, said Mr Low, referring to the 2025 manifesto the party put out recently.

Furthermore, the candidate reassured Jalan Kayu voters of the WP’s good track record in managing estates, dating all the way back to when it first managed Hougang SMC.

When asked about the blocked Income-Allianz deal, which has come up quite a bit in the past few days, Mr Low said it pointed to a broader issue of how governance is done in Singapore at present, counting the episode among the government’s missteps over the last parliamentary term.

He urged Jalan Kayu residents to read the open letter written by former NTUC Income CEO Tan Suee Chieh, who had objected to the deal, and to form their own opinions.

In the WP rally on April 24, Mr Low said, “Remember, Income was built on the back of Singaporeans like you and me. It was meant to serve a social mission to our communities, to provide affordable insurance to those who could not get it elsewhere,” he added, pointing out that NTUC had been prepared to accept the “troubling” deal.

The 34-year-old Mr Low is a former disputes lawyer who worked under Davinder Singh at Drew & Napier. He has since moved to the tech field and is currently a staff product manager at a global fintech company.

He joined the WP in 2020, and his work as a secretarial assistant to Sengkang Member of Parliament (MP) Louis Chua during the Covid-19 pandemic prompted him to build a Meet-the-People Sessions solution that maintained residents’ lines to their MP, which is still being used today. /TISG

