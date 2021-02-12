Home News WP volunteer helps to fix broken PAP banner

WP volunteer helps to fix broken PAP banner

Mr Yap had been on his way home from distributing oranges with Yee Jenn Jong when he saw the fallen banner and proceeded to put it back up

Photo: FB/ Keng Ann Yap

In the spirit of ‘doing the right thing’, a Workers’ Party (WP) volunteer helped to fix a broken People’s Action Party (PAP) banner.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 9), one Yap Keng Ann wrote: “What ? A WP Volunteer fixing Edwin Tong’s banner ?”

Mr Yap explained in his post that he was on his way home after Chinese New Year orange distribution with WP politician Yee Jenn Jong.

“I saw the banner dropped (sic). Being an experienced volunteer in charge of logistics, I have all the equipment in my car,” he said.

He noted that Edwin Tong – whose image was on the banner – is the elected Member of Parliament of his estate.

“It is in the right spirit to help fixing it”, Mr Yap wrote, wishing residents of Joo Chiat area and Mr Tong a Happy Lunar New Year.

During the 2020 General Elections, Yee Jenn Jong contested in Marine Parade GRC along with Mr Ron Tan, Mr Muhammad Fadli Mohammed Fawzi, Mr Nathaniel Koh and Mr Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip.

They faced off against a PAP team consisting of Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, Mr Seah Kian Peng, Mr Edwin Tong, Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman and Dr Tan See Leng. /TISG

