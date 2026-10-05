Singapore Politics | 3 m read

WP MP Kenneth Tiong on SG’s first private assisted living dev’t: What impressed me most was the dignity of it

Anna Maria Romero | October 5, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (WP MP) Kenneth Tiong had positive things to say about Perennial Living, Singapore's first private assisted living development. The development is located at 28 Parry Avenue and provides its elderly residents with East-meets-West care. “What impressed me most was the dignity of it. Residents keep their own front door and their own routines. In the memory-care garden there is a bus stop, because people with dementia often say they want to go home,” wrote Mr Tiong. Care for senior citizens in Singapore is more relevant than ever. In 2026, the city-state attained “super aged” status based on a definition from the United Nations, as more than 21% of its citizen population are 65 years old and above. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has noted that 1 in 4 Singapore citizens will be 65 or older by 2030. As Mr Tiong explained, “Assisted living sits between living at home and a nursing home.” Perennial Living has 200 apartments for individuals from the age of 65, and has a Wellness Centre with doctors, rehab facilities, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), as well as a restaurant called The Olive on its premises. The wellness centre and the restaurant are both open to the public.

“The rehab gym, with state-of-the-art equipment like robot arms and exoskeletons, dancing pads, and hydraulic resistance machines, was most fascinating,” he wrote, adding that the development’s stay period between three and 12 months works well for seniors who are recuperating from a surgical procedure, especially those who need rehab sessions. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The Aljunied MP thanked Perennial Living’s staff and the WP team who accompanied him on the visit. In turn, he received thanks from the development. "Thank you, MP, for sharing this! We hope to bring more of our integrated, East-meets-West medical care, rehabilitation, fitness, TCM, and wellness services to the community!” Perennial Wellness wrote.

Many commenters thanked Mr Tiong for sharing about the visit, though a number of them pointed out that as a luxury facility, the cost of a stay at Perennial Living may be unaffordable for some. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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