// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
33 C
Singapore
type here...
In the House
2 min.Read

WP MP He Ting Ru shares what Sengkang is doing to cope with Singapore’s heat

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on April 6 (Monday), Workers’ Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru (Sengkang) wrote that MPs had recently been asked about their plans to beat the heat in Singapore.

The city-state is one of the most consistently hot and humid places across the globe, and 2024 had been its warmest year on record, with 21 days of high heat stress and the highest temperature recorded (36.4°C) in Paya Lebar on April 26.

Helping Singaporeans manage the heat, therefore, is important.

The issue appears to be an important one to Ms He, who had raised the issue of heat resilience in Parliament through an adjournment motion in February 2024. She explained that she had underlined the risks of high urban heat vulnerability, especially in dense estates such as Sengkang.

Ms He added in her post that vulnerable groups must also be prioritised by efforts to mitigate heat resilience efforts. Adults over the age of 65, babies and children, pregnant women, and individuals living with chronic health conditions, especially cardiovascular, respiratory, or kidney disease, are considered to be among the most vulnerable to heat stress. Given Singapore’s ageing society, it would be good to take note of this.

However, the World Health Organisation has also said that people who work outdoors, individuals with limited access to cooling, and low-income persons are susceptible as well to heat-related health conditions.

Ms He said that the efforts to help vulnerable people include “practical support” for those who may need aid to buy electric fans or install blackout curtains.

In 2024, the Sengkang MP said that during heatwaves,  air-conditioned community spaces should be made accessible to the public, giving residents places to find relief. 

“I will continue to press the issue of heat mitigation in Parliament, because extreme heat is not just an environmental concern, it is a public health and community resilience issue,” she wrote.

As for Sengkang, its Town Council has since begun utilising paint that is heat-reflective for its residential blocks, which started with repainting works at Anchorvale Gardens, wrote Ms He, calling this “a practical step towards improving heat resilience in our neighbourhood.”

The MP also highlighted efforts within the community, citing the example of having partnered last year with a resident about a heat resilience awareness initiative at the inaugural Sengkang Sustainability Event in December.

“We are now exploring more ways to support residents, including practical help for vulnerable households and greater public awareness of extreme heat risks,” she added.

Singapore weather: what to expect this year 

Southeast Asia as a whole is expected to experience above-normal temperatures this summer, from March to May, and a developing El Niño later in the year could also increase heat and dryness, though it is not yet known if it will be another record-breaking year.  

Singapore will likely feel a substantial degree of heat stress, but not extreme spikes like inland countries. In Malaysia and Thailand, meanwhile, heatwave conditions are already taking place. /TISG

Read also: Singaporeans aware of climate risks but worry about higher bills from renewable energy shift: Ipsos study

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Business

‘JB prices almost the same as SG already’: Some say RTS Link may not pull shoppers away from SG stores

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online shared they’re confident retail businesses in the Woodlands and Marsiling will survive even as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens by the ...
Singapore News

Singaporeans welcome support measures as DPM Gan calls energy crisis ‘worst disruption’ since 1973

List of announced support measures amid fuel crisis, war in ME; many Singaporeans express approval, though some added what's on their wish list

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporeans welcome support measures as DPM Gan calls energy crisis ‘worst disruption’ since 1973

List of announced support measures amid fuel crisis, war in ME; many Singaporeans express approval, though some added what's on their wish list

Singapore Police’s Anti-Romance scam video gets viral, all thanks to the police officer’s good looks

The one-minute clip primarily focused on raising awareness about ‘romance scams’

‘King of the road’: PMD spotted on main road crossing sparks online debate over road safety

A PMD rider seen crossing and travelling on a main road has sparked online debate, with netizens raising concerns over safety and rule enforcement.

Sengkang West LRT loop closure from April 19 to affect commuters for six months

The Sengkang West LRT Loop via Cheng Lim will close from April 19 to October 18. 2026 for expansion works.

Business

‘JB prices almost the same as SG already’: Some say RTS Link may not pull shoppers away from SG stores

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online shared they’re confident retail businesses in the Woodlands and Marsiling will survive even as the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens by the ...

No-buy months and fewer takeaways: What’s helping some in Singapore save money

Redditor asked "What are your best money-saving hacks in Singapore?", netizens shared their answers

Resilient but disengaged? Report says ‘functional disengagement’ rises among Singapore workers

SINGAPORE: A new report found that Singapore workers are showing signs of so-called “functional disengagement” in the workplace, where they may be showing up but not pushing as hard. While they h...

Global energy crisis could push countries towards renewables ‘within months,’ says IEA head

PARIS: As the Middle East war fuels what International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol described the world’s worst energy crisis, he said countries will “very soon” turn to renew...

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //