WP leader Pritam Singh goes to a wake although it is late in the night

MP, who represents ward in Aljunied GRC, praised for being there after holding his Meet-the-People Session

Photo: FB/ Patrick Tan

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh has been praised for going to a wake although it was late in the night.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov 17), a netizen by the name of Patrick Tan shared a photo of the opposition politician at the wake.

Mr Tan said: “Was at a wake last nite and saw one familiar face around 10.45pm. Its rather late but he still took the effort to come over the wake after his meet the people session had ended. His residents are so fortunate to have him as MP.”

Mr Singh, who is an MP in Aljunied Group Representation Constituency, has represented  ward in the GRC.

He is also Leader of the Opposition, having been appointed officially after the WP won 10 seats in the General Election in July.

Earlier this month (Nov 9), he had posted on Instagram that he had taken his family on a visit to his new office in Parliament. He said: “Brought the lady and the kiddos to Parliament to christen the LO office.”

Dating the post Nov 2, Mr Singh stated that he had moved into the office earlier in the week. /TISG

