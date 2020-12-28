WP elections: A mix of old and new

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The Workers’ Party (WP) held its Cadre Members’ Conference on Sunday, Dec 27, and announced its new central executive committee (CEC) shortly thereafter.

The party’s top leadership has stayed the same, with Secretary-General Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim keeping their positions.

However, new faces have been welcomed to its CEC, which is now composed of party stalwarts along with younger standouts, including those elected as Members of Parliament of Sengkang GRC in July’s General Election.

After the CEC election, the party chief said that the WP cadre members recognize that “continuity is important even as renewal is taking place. I also have to thank the cadre membership for recognizing how important renewal is.”

The WP announced on Sunday night that “the following 12 members” had been elected to the CEC.

Chua Kheng Wee ( 蔡庆威 ), 33 (Louis Chua) Foo Seck Guan Kenneth ( 符策涫 ), 43 Gerald Giam ( 严燕松 ), 43 He Ting Ru ( 何廷儒 ), 37 Raeesah Khan ( 辣玉莎 ), 27 Dr Jamus Lim ( 林志蔚 ), 44 Low Thia Khiang ( 刘程强 ), 64 Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap ( 莫哈默费沙 ), 45 Leon Perera ( 贝里安 ), 50 Png Eng Huat ( 方荣发 ), 59 Nicole Seah ( 佘雪玲 ), 34 Dennis Tan Lip Fong ( 陈立峰 ), 50

“The new CEC, with a diverse balance of experienced and newer members, has taken office and started work with immediate effect,” the WP added.

Ms He, Dr Lim, Ms Khan and Mr Louis Chua are the MPs for Sengkang GRC.

Ms Seah and Mr Foo, on the other hand, contested in the GE at East Coast GRC, narrowly losing to a People’s Action Party team led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat. Both Ms Seah and Mr Foo continue to be active on the ground at East Coast.

Mr Giam, Mr Abdul Manap, and Mr Perera, along with Mr Singh and Ms Lim, are the MPs for Aljunied GRC.

Mr Tan is the MP for Hougang SMC, having won in the GE. He also served as a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020.

Mr Low served as party head from 2001 to 2018, and has been MP for Aljunied GRC for nine years as well as Hougang SMC for nearly two decades, but announced before this year’s GE that he would not seek re-election.

Mr Png served as the MP for Hougang SMC from 2012 to 2020, but like Mr Low, announced that he would not be contesting in the election this year. —/TISG

