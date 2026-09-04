WP chief Pritam Singh thanks young Eunos volunteers for helping him come out of his shell on social media

SINGAPORE: A video posted by the Workers’ Party (WP) Youth Wing on Wednesday (Sept 2) featured two young women, Skylar and Elva, who are active volunteers at Eunos, the ward at Aljunied that has been represented by WP chief Pritam Singh in Parliament since 2011.

Skylar is “Pritam’s social media girl,” as she introduced herself, and Elva designs the posters for the WP’s activities at Eunos, such as their grocery truck initiative.

While Skylar has been volunteering with the party since 2020, Elva joined after the elections last year, and she has been growing more politically aware since then.

Skylar is responsible for Mr Singh’s “6-7 video,” which went somewhat viral in March. She admitted that she had really liked working on it, saying, “It’s so whimsical.”

She also shared a bit about what it’s like to work with the dignified, often serious-looking WP chief. “We see him in Parliament all the time. We see him on TV all the time. But when you work with Pritam, you realise that he’s just a guy!”

On his part, Mr Singh called the two young women “the brains behind the media work” that people see in videos.

“I’ve grown out of my shell, so I thank them for that. And I’ve become a little bit more generous insofar as allowing myself to be on social media more often. So thank you, Skylar and Elva,” he said.

As for Jimmy Tan, who has served as a legal and secretarial assistant to Mr Singh at Eunos for some years now, he acknowledged how the invaluable contributions of both women have helped him and allowed him to focus more on the estate.

Toward the end of the video, Skylar encouraged young Singaporeans to volunteer, saying that merely seeing a party’s activities on social media is not enough to get them to understand what really goes on.

Elva, meanwhile, said that young people who have creative skills and care about politics have a place where they can volunteer.

The party chief also underlined how young people are welcome, saying, “I hope to see more Singaporeans taking ownership of the country and coming forward and contributing to it through the Workers’ Party.” /TISG

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