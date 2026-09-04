Man turns to Reddit after friend orders pricier food but expects everyone to split the bill evenly

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to share that one of his friends has a habit of ordering “expensive food” before expecting everyone at the table to “split the bill evenly.”

In a post on Reddit’s r/asksg forum, the man said that while their group meet-ups generally involve “good conversations,” there is one thing that repeatedly puts a bit of a dampener on things.

According to him, one friend would consistently take the opportunity to “order the most expensive food and drink options on the menu, then expect us to split the bill evenly.”

The poster said he would have been perfectly happy to let it slide if it “was a one-off thing.” People order differently, after all, and nobody is going to quibble over a few dollars when catching up with friends.

The trouble was that this was apparently not just the occasional indulgence. It had become a recurring pattern, he said.

“I’m happy to split evenly when our orders cost about the same, but it bothers me that he seems to be taking advantage, and honestly it’s getting so off-putting.”

“It’s quite puzzling to me because he’s not financially struggling, and why would you take advantage of your friend? (lol) Other than that, he is actually okay as a person.”

Seeking some perspective from fellow Redditors, he asked whether anyone else had friends who behaved in a similar way.

“Does anyone else have these friends with cheapskate behaviours? Share your stories! Or shed some light on this behaviour.”

‘Pay for your own food’

The Reddit discussion quickly filled up with advice, with one user telling the man to stand his ground the next time it happens.

“Don’t give in next time. Even if so, say you just want to pay your share. Your friend has thick skin; your skin must be thicker to protect yourself. Or another way is to stop being friends with this person.”

Another told him, “Pay for your own food if you don’t want to split and say that from the start, not the end of the meal when it’s time to pay, because you look like you can’t afford to eat out, which could be a problem or con depending on if you take looking cheap as a compliment or not.”

A third wrote, “No need to order something more expensive than theirs; they may not get the hint. During payment, point out how your part of the bill is lower, then ask to add on some desserts to takeaway to even it out.”

Some Redditors, however, wanted more context before deciding who was in the wrong. One asked whether the food his friend ordered was meant to be shared by everyone. If it was, then splitting the bill evenly would still be fair.

Others suggested keeping things simple by going to a “cheaper place” next time, or ordering something more expensive himself to even things out with his friend.

In other news, a Singaporean fresh graduate shared on Reddit that she feels “dejected” after failing her probation at her first full-time job, an outcome she never saw coming because she believed things had been going well.

In an anonymous post on the r/askSingapore forum, the woman shared, “I was let go from my first job after not passing my 3-month probation. To be honest, it came as quite a shock.”