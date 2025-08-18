// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 18, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Pregnant woman touching her belly
Photo: Freepik/valeria_aksakova (for illustration purposes only)
Technology
1 min.Read

World’s first humanoid pregnancy robot with artificial womb worth under RMB100K led by NTU-affiliated Kaiwa Technology founder to launch in 2026

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

BEIJING: The world’s first humanoid pregnancy robot with an artificial womb is expected to be launched next year by Chinese technology firm Kaiwa Technology at just under RMB100,000 (S$17,854). The project, led by its founder Dr Zhang Qifeng, an academic at Nanyang Technological University, was presented at the 2025 World Robot Conference in Beijing, as reported by Dimsum Daily.

The humanoid robot is designed to replicate a full-term pregnancy from conception to delivery through an artificial womb filled with artificial amniotic fluid. A tube will be used to supply nutrients to the foetus, mimicking the function of the placenta.

Dr Zhang said the artificial womb technology has already been refined in laboratory settings, with the next step being its integration into the humanoid robot—a prototype expected within a year.

The project builds on earlier experiments, including the success in 2017 at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where a premature lamb was successfully nurtured in a transparent “biobag” filled with artificial amniotic fluid. The lamb developed normally, including growing wool within weeks.

See also  TikTok allegedly axes some jobs in Singapore as part of global layoffs

While the robot could provide an alternative for infertile couples or those looking to avoid the physical demands of pregnancy, it has raised ethical and legal discussions. Dr Zhang noted that consultations with authorities in Guangdong Province have begun, and policy drafts are in preparation to address societal concerns.

Currently, artificial wombs function as neonatal incubators that support life only after partial gestation.

An AI-powered breeding robot from the Chinese Academy of Sciences that uses gene editing and “speed breeding” techniques to improve crop yields was also presented at the conference. /TISG

Read also: Singapore ranks 2nd worldwide in AI readiness but falls behind in AI innovation

Hot this week

SG Economy

Singapore NODX drop steeper than expected, falling 4.6% in July amid pharma slump

SINGAPORE: Just after Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose...
Jobs

28-year-old engineer wonders if it’s too late to pivot and build a career in finance

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old engineer recently turned to social media...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

© The Independent Singapore