After failed NTUC Income acquisition, German giant Allianz buys HSBC Life Singapore for $2.7 billion

SINGAPORE: A year and a half after its failed attempt to acquire NTUC Income, Allianz has agreed to acquire HSBC Life Singapore for S$2.7 billion (US$2.1 billion), in a move that will significantly strengthen the insurer’s position in Singapore’s life and health insurance market while extending its long-standing partnership with HSBC.

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027.

As part of the deal, Allianz will acquire 100 per cent of HSBC Life Singapore, which offers life and health insurance products in the city-state. The combined value of the acquisition and the accompanying distribution agreement is about US$2.3 billion (S$2.9 billion or EUR2.0 billion).

Alongside the acquisition, Allianz and HSBC Bank (Singapore) will enter into a new 15-year exclusive bancassurance partnership. Under the agreement, HSBC will continue offering Allianz’s protection, health, retirement and wealth products to its retail banking and wealth management customers.

HSBC said it will receive an initial lump sum payment of S$0.2 billion (US$0.2 billion) when the distribution agreement takes effect.

The bank added that the payment will be recognised in its income statement over the duration of the agreement, alongside additional performance-based payments.

HSBC expects the disposal of its Singapore insurance business to generate a pre-tax gain of about S$2.3 billion (US$1.8 billion). It also expects the transaction to improve its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by up to 15 basis points.

The sale follows a strategic review of HSBC Life Singapore. The bank said the move supports its strategy of simplifying the business while focusing on areas where it sees stronger opportunities for future growth.

Despite divesting its insurance arm, HSBC stressed that Singapore remains a key market for its wealth and wholesale banking businesses.

The bank also said all employees of HSBC Life Singapore will remain with the business following the acquisition. It added that both organisations will work together to ensure a smooth transition for employees and customers.

For Allianz, the acquisition represents a further expansion of its footprint in Singapore’s life and health insurance market. It also builds on the insurer’s existing bancassurance partnership with HSBC across Asia, which began in 2013.

The agreement comes months after Allianz abandoned another high-profile acquisition in Singapore.

In July 2024, the German insurer announced plans to acquire a 51 per cent controlling stake in NTUC Income, now known as Income Insurance, in a S$2.2 billion deal aimed at strengthening its presence in Singapore and across Asia.

However, the proposed acquisition triggered widespread public and political debate over whether Income would be able to continue fulfilling its long-standing social mission of providing affordable insurance, particularly for lower-income Singaporeans.

The Singapore Government subsequently concluded that the transaction, in its proposed form, was not in the public interest, citing concerns over the structure of the deal and the need to safeguard Income’s social objectives. Following legislative changes that effectively prevented the acquisition from proceeding, Allianz formally withdrew its offer in December 2024.