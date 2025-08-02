// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Photo: Freepik/rawpixel.com (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore ranks 2nd worldwide in AI readiness but falls behind in AI innovation

By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore ranked second globally for artificial intelligence (AI) readiness, based on Salesforce’s Global AI Readiness Index, which looked at 16 countries across five key dimensions: enabling AI regulatory frameworks, AI diffusion and adoption, AI innovation, AI investment, and human capital, AI talent, and skills.

Singapore received an overall index score of 26.5 out of 50, above the global average of 22.1. Each of the five dimensions was equally weighted at 10 points.

The city-state also kept its lead in the Asia Pacific after ranking as the region’s most AI-ready nation in Salesforce’s 2021 and 2023 Asia Pacific AI Readiness Index, Singapore Business Review reported.

Singapore ranked highest in enabling regulatory frameworks, scoring 9.8, backed by its Model AI Governance Framework and National AI Strategy 2.0. Meanwhile, it scored 8.0 in AI diffusion and adoption, driven by its Smart Nation vision and Public Sector AI Playbook, which guides AI use in transport, urban planning, and public services.

For AI investment, Singapore scored 2.3, higher than the global average but way behind the US, which scored 8.8. The city-state also scored above the global average in terms of fostering AI talent; however, it trails behind Germany (6.2) and the US (6.0).

Interestingly, Singapore scored weakest in AI innovation with only 0.7, below the global average of 1.7.

The report noted that while the city-state has a largely enabling environment for AI, its innovation remains concentrated, with less focus on emerging areas like agentic AI. It added that Singapore is taking a lighter-touch approach by encouraging voluntary guidelines, industry self-regulation, and ethical AI principles to strike a balance between innovation and responsible AI use.

