World marathon record-holder Ruth Chepng’etich suspended for positive doping test

Distance runner Ruth Chepng’etich, has been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance called hydrochlorothiazide on March 14. Hydrochlorothiazide is a medicine that removes extra water from the body and treats high blood pressure. It is banned in sports because it can hide other illegal drugs in urine tests. If an athlete tests positive for this type of medicine, he or she faces a two-year suspension.

Chepng’etich is the first woman to run a marathon in less than two hours and 10 minutes. She set her record by winning last year’s Chicago Marathon with a final time of 2:09:56.

Once the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) received the positive test result last March, the governing body started an investigation. On April 3, it officially charged the Kenyan athlete.

The athlete was informed by the AIU in Kenya on April 16. Two days later, she said she would not take part in the TCS London Marathon because she didn’t feel ready mentally or physically to race well.

The head of AIU, Brett Clothier, said: “When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory under the World Anti-Doping Code. Chepng’etich was not provisionally suspended by the AIU at the time of notification, but on April 19, she opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing.”

After further investigation, the AIU has now suspended Chepng’etich. She is the sixth Kenyan athlete to be suspended this year, following Ronald Kimeli Kurgat, Kibiwott Kandie, Sheila Chelangat, Benard Kibet Koech, and Morine Gesare Michira.

On social media, Athletics Weekly announced: “The Kenyan, who is the world marathon record-holder with 2:09:56, tested positive for Hydrochlorothiazide in a test on March 14. The AIU state that Chepng’etich had an estimated concentration of 3800 ng/mL in her urine.”

The post also stated: “Chepng’etich has the right for her case to be heard before a Disciplinary Tribunal.”

Netizens shared their reactions to the news. One netizen declared: “Her ‘WR’ was the day I finally lost all trust in Kenyan athletics. So this news is no surprise at all. Coe really needs to do something about this.”

Another netizen now doubts the capabilities of Kenyan athletes: “It’s becoming quite hard to believe any performance by a Kenyan is a clean one.”

More athletes said they were not surprised at all by the news. “No surprise Kenya is state doping”, said one. “And nobody is surprised,” said another.