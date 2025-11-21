‘World-class’ Russian hacker wanted by FBI nabbed in Phuket, arrest highlights global reach of cybercrime

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have taken a suspected Russian hacker into custody on the island of Phuket, following an FBI tip that he was wanted for cyberattacks on U.S. and European government agencies. Officials confirmed the arrest this week.

The 35-year-old man arrived in Thailand on Oct 30, checking in through Phuket Airport like any other traveller. But earlier this month, police quietly moved in on his hotel, taking him into custody during a carefully coordinated raid. He’s now being held in Bangkok as the U.S. seeks his extradition.

Although Thai police have not officially released his name, Russia Today identified him as Denis Obrezko, a Stavropol native. According to the outlet, his family has acknowledged his arrest and is preparing to fight any attempt to send him to the United States.

American officials, however, aren’t offering any details. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment, and both the State Department and the U.S. mission in Thailand have maintained silence.

Russia has been only slightly more forthcoming. Its Foreign Ministry and embassy in Thailand did not respond to requests for comment, but Yegor Ivanov, Russia’s consul general in Phuket, told state agency Tass that the consulate had been notified of a Russian citizen’s arrest on an IT-related charge. Another diplomat, Ilya Ilyin, confirmed that embassy staff visited the suspect in a Bangkok prison and are helping arrange communication with his family.

According to Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, everything unfolded quickly after the FBI alerted them that a “world-class hacker” had slipped into the country. When Thai police, accompanied by FBI agents, searched the man’s hotel room, they seized laptops, phones, and digital wallets.

Rumours quickly spread that a second Russian—allegedly linked to Russian military intelligence—had also been detained. Thai police firmly denied the reports, saying only one person had been arrested.

With the U.S. extradition request now formally filed, the case enters a slower, murkier phase. Thai authorities haven’t said how long the process might take, leaving the suspect’s fate hanging as both legal and diplomatic negotiations play out.